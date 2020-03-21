More modifications to procedures were announced to the state courts this week as audiovisual capabilities were expanded and audio communication became a requirement for defendants in a wide range of hearings.
District attorneys across the state received word from the Colorado Supreme Court of a rule change Thursday, which added a public health crisis exception regarding the presence of the defendant in certain court proceedings.
The exception requires defendants to appear by contemporaneous audio communication (such as by phone) at arraignment and other hearings, if the court finds that a public health crisis exists.
Defense counsel must be in the physical presence of the defendant unless permitted by the court, and the courtroom must be open to the public.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office has opted to continue to appear in person to arraignment hearings.
He added that they are encouraging victims and family members in these cases to appear by phone whenever possible, although they have a constitutional right to be there in person.
The rule change was adopted by the court Thursday.
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats also ordered all jury calls in state courts, with the exception of jury calls for criminal trials facing imminent speedy trial deadlines, to be suspended through May 15.
Coates had ordered they be suspended through April 3, and 21st Judicial District Court Chief Judge Brian Flynn canceled all jury calls for a return date between March 19 and May 1 in an administrative order sent out on Wednesday.