Reactions at a Friday gathering in support of reproductive rights included anger at the U.S. Supreme Court, concern for what’s ahead, relief to be living in Colorado and fear for those who do not.
The protest drew more than 100 people looking to voice their dismay at the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision announced earlier that day. In the decision, five members of the court’s conservative majority also overturned the half-century precedent established in Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a right to an abortion.
Those in attendance Friday ranged from women old enough to remember a pre-Roe America and those who’ve yet to be able to cast a ballot.
“I’m old enough that I lived before Roe vs. Wade and now the young women don’t have that,” Penny Creasy told The Daily Sentinel. “They don’t have that safety and protection.”
Creasy attended the rally along with two other women whose memories stretch back beyond 1973. They recounted stories of the different calculus women faced during pregnancy at the time.
“I mean, a 13-year-old girl who’s a child herself, and she didn’t have any life ahead of her and now everything had to go because she had a baby,” Kacey Conway, 77, said. “And there weren’t a lot of resources to rely on for her life.”
Kiera Stephen, 16, attended Friday’s rally along with her mother and sister. She said despite the leaked draft opinion in May foreshadowing the decision, the news still landed heavily.
“For awhile it didn’t seem real and then you woke up today and, oh, oh, God. This is bad,” Kiera said, adding, “I thought we had progressed so much as a country from the time when girls were dropping out of high school for pregnancies and shotgun marriages and things like that.”
Kennedy Stephen, 14, said she’s discussed the historic gravity of the decision with her mother and noted the surreal nature of the shift.
“I’m scared for my generation and the generation that’s going to come after me, just knowing that a lot of this happened without say from a lot of people in our country,” Kennedy said.
In doing away with the Roe precedent, the Supreme Court has turned the issue back to the states. Just this year Democrats in the Colorado Legislature passed and Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codified “an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive autonomy.”
Kennedy Stephen said she was worried for women in states without similar legislation — particularly among poor and minority communities who cannot travel for health care — but also that she was thankful to live where she does.
“I’m glad that we’re in Colorado right now and that we’re lucky to have just a little bit of choice,” Kennedy said.
Conway voiced similar relief and praised several Colorado politicians while adding that her praise did not extend to 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is against abortion.
“I am so glad to live in Colorado, a blue state, that has intelligent people running it for the most part. Except for Boebert,” Conway said.
Speakers and attendees at Friday’s event also raised alarm about what could happen in future court decisions. Conway referenced the possibility of a national abortion ban at some point as well as limits on contraception. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should reconsider the Griswold case that guaranteed a right to contraception, as well as two cases dealing with gay rights.
“The pro-life movement is going to go ahead and keep working to make sure that abortion is illegal in all the states in the United States. They’re going to stop contraception,” Conway said. “I mean, come on, give me a break. What are women supposed to do?”