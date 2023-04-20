A Grand Junction man, Christopher Allen Jompp, who was acquitted in the fatal beating death of a man who was left to die on a local street in 2013, lost another appeal to reduce his sentence on related convictions.
On April 13, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals rejected his claims that his 48-year sentence on assault and robbery charges should be vacated because of ineffective council and that his rights to a speedy trial were violated.
His appeal, which Jompp filed himself, was “bare, conclusory and lacking in detail,” Judge Lino Lipinsky wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Karl Schock.
“Specifically, Jompp made no allegations about what arguments his counsel should have made to prevail on a constitutional speedy trial claim, nor their likelihood of success,” Lipinsky wrote. “He asserted only that, ‘had the trial court not granted the delay,’ he would ‘have been released, discharged or, in the alternative, would have had a more favorable trial with different arguments and probably a different outcome.’ ”
Jompp, now 44, was convicted of third-degree assault, robbery and escape, along with sentence-enhancing habitual criminal counts. His escape conviction stems from an attempt to flee a Grand Junction police officer after he had been handcuffed.
He was, however, acquitted in 2014 of second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old John Hage.
Prior to his convictions, Jompp had an extensive criminal history, including convictions for second-degree burglary, attempted robbery, attempted escape, aggravated motor vehicle theft and forgery.
In 2013, Jompp and a co-defendant, Christina Padilla, were arrested days after Hage was found unconscious and badly beaten near North Fifth Street and Chipeta Avenue. Hage had been robbed of his cellphone and cash.
He died of his injuries at St. Mary’s Hospital a few months later.
Padilla later pleaded guilty to robbery charges, and was sentenced to four years in Mesa County Community Corrections.
Jompp currently is serving his sentence at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway. His first parole hearing is in 2031.