A Grand Junction man, Christopher Allen Jompp, who was acquitted in the fatal beating death of a man who was left to die on a local street in 2013, lost another appeal to reduce his sentence on related convictions.

On April 13, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals rejected his claims that his 48-year sentence on assault and robbery charges should be vacated because of ineffective council and that his rights to a speedy trial were violated.

