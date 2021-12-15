A state judge has dismissed a challenge to Colorado’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program that was filed on behalf of a Grand Junction business.
The lawsuit, which was filed in July by a right-leaning Denver law firm, alleged that Proposition 118, approved by nearly 58% of Colorado voters last fall, is unconstitutional because it is unevenly applied. The suit was filed on behalf of Chronos Builders LLC, a local construction company partly owned by Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.
In the suit, which Denver District Judge Michael Martinez dismissed on Monday, the law firm Public Trust Institute alleged that the proposition calls for funding the program through a wage tax, but treats employers differently based on their size, and doesn’t apply to government workers and caps wages above $143,000.
The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, however, requires “all taxable net income to be taxed at one rate ... with no added tax or surcharge,” according to the suit.
Martinez disagreed, writing in his order to dismiss the case that the family leave act clearly is not an income tax, as the lawsuit suggests, but a premium based directly on paid wages from both employers and their workers.
“While the premium is measured in reference to an employee’s wages or income, this relation to income does not subject the act to (TABOR) requirements,” Martinez wrote. “Thus, even if I were to assume, arguendo, that the act’s premium is a surcharge, the premium still would not be subject to (TABOR) because the act was enacted as a family and medical leave law, not an income tax law. Therefore, because the act’s premium is not subject to (TABOR), it cannot be unconstitutional.”
Under the proposition, the state is to create a special insurance program that all employers and employees are to pay into through a payroll premium. Starting in January 2023, that premium is to vary depending on an employee’s weekly wages, which their employers are required to match.
Proponents of the act said it was duly approved by voters as is required under TABOR, so it meets all constitutional requirements.
“We knew all along that this lawsuit lacked credibility and wouldn’t stand in the way of implementing paid family and medical leave,” said Kaitlin Altone, an organizer with 9to5 Colorado, a Denver-based advocacy group that primarily focuses on the needs of working women.
“Since November 2020, we have been focused on getting this critical program up and running for families in Colorado,” Altone added. “The pandemic made it clear to workers and employers alike how important it is to keep your job and receive a paycheck while you take the time you need to respond to a health crisis.”
The act is expected to raise about $1.3 billion a year, money that would be used to pay qualifying employees a portion of their wages for up to 12 weeks when they need to take time off from work for family emergencies or medical needs.
Davis, who said the court ruling will be appealed, and other opponents of the act have said that because the proposition allows companies that have 10 or fewer employees to pay half the surcharge, it would act as a deterrent to hire more workers. Davis’ company currently employs eight people.
Federal law already allows employees to take up to 12 weeks of time off to address family or medical emergencies, but employers are not required to pay wages for that time off.