Court further restricts when dogs can sniff out drugs

Not only are police barred from using dogs to sniff out illicit drugs inside vehicles without permission or probable cause, but they also can’t do that from the outside either, unless they already have sufficient reason to do so, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last week.
The ruling further defines a 2017 precedent-setting case from Moffat County by the appeals court that later was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled that because Colorado voters legalized marijuana, police need more probable cause to use drug-sniffing police dogs to search vehicles without the permission of owners.
Under Thursday’s opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that two prior court opinions that allowed dogs to sniff for illegal drugs from outside a vehicle no longer constitute a legal search because of Amendment 64, the 2012 Colorado constitutional amendment that legalized marijuana in the state.
The courts ruled that under the state Constitution and the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the use of dogs to sniff out marijuana now constitutes an unreasonable search.
Previous to Amendment 64, Colorado courts said it was permissible to conduct dog-sniffing searches from outside a vehicle, which could then give police enough probable cause to search inside without permission.
“The Supreme Court said it was ‘settled that walking a trained narcotics dog around a car that has not been unlawfully stopped or detained does not implicate the protections of either the Fourth Amendment or ... the state constitution,” Judge John Daniel Dailey wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Michael Berger and Ted Tow.
“The court reasoned that because a dog sniff for drugs could only reveal the presence of illegal — or contraband — substances in which there could be no legitimate expectation of privacy, the sniff would not constitute a ‘search’ under those constitutional provisions,” Dailey added.
“Because Amendment 64 ‘legalized possession ...’ it is no longer accurate to say that an alert by a dog which can detect marijuana — but not specific amounts — can reveal only the presence of ‘contraband.’ ”
Consequently, a motorist does have an expectation of privacy, the court ruled.
The original precedent, also written by Dailey and joined by Berger, surrounded a February 2015 case when Craig Police Cpl. Bryan Gonzales followed a truck driven by Craig resident Kevin McKnight that was leaving a home that had been searched for drugs nearly two months earlier.
Gonzales testified that he pulled the truck over because McKnight allegedly made a turn without using a turn signal.
He later called in Sgt. Courtland Folks with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and his drug-detection dog, Kilo.
Kilo, who was trained to detect cocaine, heroin, Ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana, detected something in the vehicle.
The appeals court ruled, however, that because some amounts of marijuana are legal, and the dog could not tell officers what he was sniffing, the officers did not have enough probable cause to conduct that search.
“A dog sniff could result in an alert with respect to something for which, under Colorado law, a person has a legitimate expectation of privacy,” Dailey wrote in that 2017 opinion, known as People v. McKnight.
Because a dog sniff of a vehicle could infringe upon a legitimate expectation of privacy solely under state law, that dog sniff should now be considered a ‘search’ for purposes of (the amendment) where the occupants are 21 years or older.”
In 2020, the court similarly tossed out a drug-possession conviction of a local woman in a Mesa County case based on evidence discovered by a Grand Junction Police Department drug-sniffing dog named Talu.
In that case, the appeals court ruled that police didn’t have enough probable case to conduct a search by a police dog, and any evidence discovered as a result was inadmissible.