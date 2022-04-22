The woman Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters named as her second chief deputy clerk gave Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley access to secure areas of the elections division after Knisley was placed on paid administrative leave, according to testimony in a lawsuit seeking to remove Peters as the county’s main election official.
Julie Fisher, however, testified that at the time Knisley was in the office on Aug. 25, two days after she was placed on leave, Fisher didn’t know that Knisley was told by county officials not to be there, saying that’s consistent with normal personnel matters because such things normally aren’t shared with other workers.
But Fisher knew or at least should have suspected something was amiss when Knisley was originally escorted out of the office two days earlier.
“Do you remember giving an interview to a law enforcement representative (for the District Attorney’s Office) named Michael Struwe ... and isn’t in true that you told Mr. Struwe that Belinda Knisley told you that Ms. Knisley was on leave for unprofessional and inappropriate conduct,” County Attorney Todd Starr asked Fisher during the a hearing on a state lawsuit seeking to permanently bar Peters and Knisley from overseeing future elections.
“That is true,” Fisher responded.
Fisher testified that on the night of Aug. 24, Peters called her and said the Knisley was coming into the office, instructing her to help Knisley. She also testified that she was present on Aug. 23 when County Administrator Pete Baier and Human Resources Director Brenda Moore escorted Knisley from the office.
When Knisely was escorted out of the office on both days, Fisher said Knisley gave her the keys to her office and instructed her to contact Peters.
“If you didn’t know that Belinda Knisley was suspended, why would Tina Peters need to alert you that Belinda Knisley was coming in the following day,” Starr asked.
“Because she told me I’m willing to help her,” Fisher replied, adding that she never asked Peters why Knisley needed her help that day.
Elections Manger Stephanie Wenholz testified that she witnessed Fisher helping Knisley gain access to the office.
All that is important because lawyers with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office are asking District Judge Valerie Robison to side with its lawsuit, which includes Fisher, that because she aided Knisley in gaining access to secure areas of the office after Knisley’s access key cards had been disabled, she, too, should be barred from overseeing elections.
Both Peters and Knisley are facing a 13-count indictment from a Mesa County grand jury on allegations of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. That stems from allegations that Peters violated election security protocols when she commissioned images be made of election machine software, and allowed that software and access passwords to become public.
Conditions of their bond in that criminal case bar Peters and Knisley from having any contact with the office or anyone who works there, but whether that leaves Fisher in charge of the clerk’s office is in question.
Fisher, whom Peters named as second deputy in December, testified that her hourly rate of pay did not change with that appointment, and that she is still listed as a recorder trainer in county documents. She later complained to Moore that any overtime she took would hurt the office’s budget. Knisley makes $90,000 a year, and Fisher said she expects to be paid the same amount.
Attorneys, however, argue that there is nothing in state law that allows a county clerk to appoint a second deputy.
At best, attorneys argued that it essentially declares the clerk’s office to be vacant, giving the a county board of commissioners the authority to appoint its own designated election official, a role normally reserved for county clerks.
Mesa County commissioners did just that when they passed a resolution in January naming Elections Director Brandi Bantz as the county’s main election official.
That occurred because the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office issued an order permanently barring Peters and Knisley from overseeing all 2022 elections, an order that included Fisher, which cited her aid of Knisley and her lack of experience in running elections.
The state issued a similar order in the 2021 elections, an order that was upheld by Robison and the Colorado Supreme Court.
LeeAnn Morrill, the lead attorney for the Attorney General’s Office, said the state didn’t ask in last year’s lawsuit to extend banning Peters and Knisley through this year, because it wanted to give them an opportunity to reform their behavior.
When that didn’t happen, they filed a new lawsuit, she said.
Earlier in the day, Commissioner Scott McInnis testified that the county had to scramble to deal with the situation early on, and that the entire matter has cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It is unknown when Robison will rule on the lawsuit.