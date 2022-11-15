Defense attorneys for the man facing murder charges in the 2021 death of a homeless man are trying to get District Judge Richard T. Gurley to suppress the use of some forensic evidence gathered by law enforcement over probable cause issues.
Some of that evidence is related to allegations of how Brian Cohee Jr. may have prepared to murder 69-year-old Warren Barnes with a knife, including on allegedly severing his head and trying to do away with his body.
Cohee’s court-appointed public defenders argued in a motions hearing Monday that some of the evidence, particularly digital evidence taken from his cellphone and computer, were outside the scope of a search warrant.
“That motion deals with a couple of different issues ... one is whether or not this was a general, rummaging search, whether the warrant authorized a general rummaging search without particularity ... and if (the) search exceeded the warrant,” said Kara Smith, an attorney in the Grand Junction Colorado Public Defender’s Office.
“The Fourth Amendment juris prudence on search warrants is very, very clear and unwavering that there has to be a nexus between the place searched, the items to be seized and the criminal activity that’s being investigated,” she told Gurley.
“It seems like the prosecution’s theory is really a backwards approach to search warrants, like, hey it could be there so let’s go search.”
At issue were forensic data searches conducted by the Grand Junction Police Department of Cohee’s cellphone and Google activity, which could include research on how to kill a person and get away with it, along with other related topics.
Assistant District Attorney Trish Mahre, however, said much of the evidence deals with his background and “hyper focus on killing and killers and what killers have done.”
She said the evidence is to be used to support statements Cohee, 20, has already made, including going back into his high school years when he allegedly first contemplated the idea of killing someone, and practicing on animals before doing so.
“We’ve outlined for the court specific incidences of violent ideations, and what we are seeking to admit and able to get full context of the defendant’s statements and what led up to this,” Mahre said.
“We have outlined for the court his idealizing infamous people who have become famous for destructive acts. He himself wanting to become famous someday, didn’t care what it was for, even if it was negative. His obsession with killers, with serial killers, (and) his statements relating to his obsession with serial killers.”
Gurley is expected to rule on whether to admit the forensic evidence at another hearing next month.
For now, Cohee’s trial date is to begin Jan. 17. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.