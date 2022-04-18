Some of the things that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said publicly about her actions that led to the state decertifying election equipment used here, and her repeated statements that she would continue those actions, were contrary to a court affidavit Peters filed last year saying she would cooperate with Colorado election officials, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Beall testified in court Monday.
In a day-long hearing to determine if Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley and her recently named second deputy clerk, Julie Fisher, should oversee the 2022 primary and general elections, Beall said those contradictory remarks, along with other statements Peters has made, prompted the Secretary of State's Office to issue an order commanding the embattled clerk to agree to certain conditions before it would allow her to oversee this year's elections.
But because Peters refused to agree with that order, the office filed a second lawsuit seeking to ban her permanently from overseeing elections in the county.
"I considered the statement in the affidavit to be directly contrary to the subsequent statements that Clerk Peters made publicly about her intentions," Beall testified. "Moreover, it was apparent to me that Clerk Peters did not, based on the public statements she made subsequently, intend to work collaboratively with the Secretary of State's Office, or to cooperate with the secretary of state in the discharge of our offices' duties in light of the statements that she had made stating an intention to engage in conduct that could lead to the decertification of voting system equipment in Mesa County."
Peters' initial action in making before-and-after images of election equipment last year resulted in those machines being decertified because Peters couldn't show they hadn't been compromised, which forced county officials to renegotiate a contract for new equipment with Dominion Voting Systems, Beall said.
That testimony came after District Judge Valerie Robison denied motions by Peters' attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, to dismiss the case, partly on grounds that Peters' bond conditions in a related criminal case bar her and Knisley from having any contact with staff in the clerk and recorder's office.
Gessler said those bond conditions make the lawsuit against Peters and Knisley moot. Robison, however, rejected his argument, ruling that such conditions can easily be changed, and could give Peters access to her office.
Currently, Peters and Knisley are facing a 13-count criminal indictment by a Mesa County grand jury on allegations the two tampered with election equipment and engaged in official misconduct.
The election order, issued in January, called on Peters to do certain things in order for her to regain authority as the county's designated election official, including filing numerous reports about her activity, limiting herself and any designee from having unfettered access to election equipment, getting prior approval on any election decision and repudiating statements she's made about that equipment's veracity.
Gessler, however, said that order attempted to regulate Peters' free speech rights, and would have barred her from conducting a hand count of ballots rather than using election tabulation machines. Gessler said the law allows her that discretion, but Beall told County Attorney Todd Starr and Assistant Colorado Attorney General Michael Kotlarczyk such decisions actually lie with the Board of County Commissioners, which required Peters to use the voting machines.
Still, because Peters declined to agree to those conditions, the second lawsuit was filed.
That suit is similar to one filed last fall that resulted in Peters and Knisley being barred from overseeing the 2021 elections. In that case, Robison ruled that "Peters and Knisley have committed a breach and neglect of duty and other wrongful acts." As a result, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, the county's previous clerk and designated election official, were appointed temporarily to oversee the 2021 Coordinated Election.
Williams, who also testified at the hearing as an expert witness, said there's a reason why state law and election rules call on clerks and the Secretary of State's Office to work together, not the least of which is to ensure there are checks and balances in conducting a fair and accurate election.
For example, county clerks are charged with being the sole custodian of election equipment, but only the Secretary of State's Office has the passwords to access them. That's intended to help ensure no one person can alter equipment or tamper with election results, he said.
Williams, whom Gessler tried to argue wasn't an expert in elections, said without that, and a clear assurance that votes are tabulated fairly and accurately, voters won't vote and no one will be certain who actually won an election.
"To the extent people lose confidence in the election because of those actions, they are less likely to participate, or less likely to have confidence in the results," he said.
"One is an actual destruction of the integrity, and the other is the perception of that," Williams added. "Those are both important because individuals are not going to cast a ballot if they don't believe that their ballot's going to be counted accurately."
Others who testified on Monday include Heidi Hess, a Mesa County resident who is a petitioner in the lawsuit, and Mesa County Human Resources Director Brenda Moore, who testified why Knisley has been barred from working in the office since August.
Moore said that occurred because of multiple harassment complaints by other clerk workers against Knisley while an HR investigation was underway. The probe, which involved an outside investigator, was completed about two weeks ago, but the results are still being examined by her office, Moore said.
The hearing is to reconvene on Thursday, when attorneys are expected to argue whether second chief deputy clerk Fisher, who also is running for the job in the fall election, can legally stand in for Peters and Knisley. Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis also is expected to testify.
When Robison will issue a final rule on the case is not known.