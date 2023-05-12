A Grand Junction man who was part of a two-year scheme to coerce the titles of vehicles owned by other inmates must pay restitution as part of his sentence, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
While in the Mesa County Jail on charges in six other cases between May 2018 and February 2020, Justin Lynn Edwards operated an illegal scheme with another inmate, who both “fraudulently and coercively” obtained the titles of other inmates’ vehicles that had been impounded, Judge Neeti Pawar wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and David Yan.
Pawar wrote that Edwards had outside assistance from his girlfriend and mother.
As a result, Edwards had been charged with three counts of money laundering, one count of criminal extortion, two counts of solicitation to commit money laundering, one count of solicitation to commit attempt to influence a public servant, one count of first-degree aggravated vehicle theft and four habitual counts.
He later accepted a global plea agreement on all seven charges, and pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to commit money laundering and the two habitual charges.
Part of that agreement called on Edwards to pay restitution on all charged counts, including the dismissed ones.
For that, he was given an 18-year sentence.
Still, Edwards in his appeal contended that the district court did not have the authority to award restitution — to the tune of $5,000 — on the aggravated motor vehicle charge because that case was dismissed.
“A court may not order restitution for losses ‘proximately caused by conduct that forms the basis of only the dismissed charge,’ ” Pawar wrote. “However, the prosecution and the defendant ‘may strike a plea agreement that extends the scope of the restitution order in include uncharged conduct or dismissed counts.’ ”
Edwards currently is serving his sentence in the Trinidad Correctional Facility.