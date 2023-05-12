A Grand Junction man who was part of a two-year scheme to coerce the titles of vehicles owned by other inmates must pay restitution as part of his sentence, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

While in the Mesa County Jail on charges in six other cases between May 2018 and February 2020, Justin Lynn Edwards operated an illegal scheme with another inmate, who both “fraudulently and coercively” obtained the titles of other inmates’ vehicles that had been impounded, Judge Neeti Pawar wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and David Yan.

