It is not a violation of someone’s free speech rights to be restricted on use of the internet or social media if it is part of a sentence of a convicted sex offender, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a precedent-setting case out of Mesa County, a three-judge panel of the court ruled that including such online restrictions in an “intensive supervision probation” of a convicted sex offender is not a violation of the Colorado Constitution, state law or the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution.
The ruling stems from the 2017 conviction of Christopher David Landis, who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault of a 10-year-old child as part of a plea agreement, which included details for his seven-year probation.
“If an offender seeks a probationary sentence as an alternative to prison, he or she must accept the district court’s conditions for probation,” Judge Janice Davidson wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges David Furman and Neeti Pawar.
“The conditions are not unduly severe and restrictive because the district court specifically authorized Landis to use the internet and social media as required by his employment at (an) electronics installation company,” Davidson added. “Even more significantly, the probation conditions at issue specifically envision that Landis’ probation officer and the rest of his supervision team will tailor the conditions to Landis’ circumstances.”
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the ruling confirms just how thoughtful the probation conditions were drafted, and how careful District Judge Valerie Robison was in wording her sentence of Landis.
“Managing offenders on probation is always a difficult balance of assuring public safety while not overly restricting a person in a way that reduced their chances of success,” Rubinstein said.
“Any time we are dealing with a convicted sex offender against children, we will err on the side of more restrictions until such time as they have given us confidence in our ability to assure the safety of our children,” Rubinstein said.