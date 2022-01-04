The arraignment of Brian Cohee Jr., the 19-year-old Grand Junction man accused of murdering and dismembering Warren Barnes in early 2021, has been once again pushed back while Judge Richard Gurley decides whether to admit evidence related to Cohee’s mental health.
Cohee’s attorneys have filed a motion asking for evidence collected via two search warrants, one on March 2 and another March 3, 2021, served on two behavioral and mental health care providers in the area to be suppressed. Both had treated Cohee.
Robert Heil, an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office who was a detective for the Grand Junction Police Department during the investigation, testified that the warrants were sought because Cohee mentioned mental health issues while being interviewed by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office,.
Heil said he was present for much of that interview.
Both of the warrants were approved by Judge Gretchen Larson.
On March 16, Heil asked Judge Richard Gurley to approve a search warrant on another behavioral/mental health care provider, and Gurley denied the warrant.
The prosecution argued that the warrants were related to Cohee’s state of mind during and leading up to Barnes’ killing, and that the warrants were sought based on first person information from Cohee and his parents.
That information includes Cohee telling investigators he has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and Asberger’s ayndrome, Heil testified, as well as Cohee telling police about his interest in death and morbidity.
The defense asked for the court to throw out evidence collected resulting from the two warrants, saying the affidavits submitted to get the warrants were “bare bones” and didn’t establish probable cause for obtaining the warrants.
The affidavits asking for the search warrants didn’t mention anything about Cohee saying his mental health records would lend insight to the case, the defense argued, and also didn’t mention a time frame to which the records would be pertinent.
Gurley said he would make a ruling on the motion later this week, and Cohee’s arraignment, in which he is expected to enter a plea, has been rescheduled to Thursday.