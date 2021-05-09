The Intoxilyzer 9000 machine used to determine a motorist’s breath alcohol content level does not violate a defendant’s constitutional rights to confront witnesses against them, the Colorado Court of Appeals reaffirmed Thursday.
In a precedent-setting case out of Rio Blanco County, a three-judge panel of the appeals court initially ruled last summer that the use of a “working order” certificate generated by the machine based on an analysis by someone other than an arresting officer to show that it is functioning properly does not constitute testimonial evidence.
Instead, it is merely evidence as to the machine’s reliability and, therefore, does not violate the confrontational clause of the 6th Amendment, which gives defendants the right to be confronted by witnesses against them.
At the time of that initial July 2020 ruling, the court upheld the conviction of William Ambrose for felony DWAI (driving while ability impaired), holding that his prior drunk-driving convictions were sentence enhancers and not an element of his offense.
But after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled late last year in a different case that prior DUI or DWAI convictions are elements of a felony drunken-driving charge, and not sentence enhancers, the court was forced to reissue its ruling Thursday, calling on the lower court either to re-try the defendant or sentence him on a misdemeanor DWAI charge.
Basing its appeal on reports the I-9000 certification process was faulty, the defense argued that the confrontational rights of defendants in cases involving the breathalyzer are being violated because it is certified by unknown analysts who certify they are in compliance with regulations set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“(The defendant) argues that if (state law) allows the prosecutor to avoid calling the state analyst who certified the machine, without proving that the analyst was unavailable, the statue violates his right to confront witnesses,” Judge Rebecca Freyre wrote in the unanimous decision, which was joined by Judges Diana Terry and Lino Lipinsky.
“(The defendant) has not cited, nor have we found, any case from any jurisdiction holding that certificates similar to the I-9000 working order certificate are testimonial and subject to the confrontation clause,” Freyre wrote. “(The certificate) does not prove a defendant’s BAC or any other material fact, but, instead, establishes that the machine operates properly and complies with regulatory requirements.”