With jury calls suspended in Mesa County through Feb. 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per 21st Judicial District Chief Judge Brian Flynn’s most recent order, it will be several months into 2021 until jury trials resume — even if that is the final extension to the suspension.
When the jury trials do resume, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein expects there will be an massive case backlog for his office to get through.
“We did open up with two trials, one felony and one misdemeanor, but then we had to shut down again,” he explained. “The biggest challenge has been that we have had to issue and reissue subpoenas on the trials over and over and over again as judges continue them because we are unable to call in a jury.”
Without a jury, mistrials were declared and the cases were continued and reset for within three months.
“We would call up the same witnesses and say that we don’t know when it will open back up,” Rubinstein said.
Over the course of the pandemic, between Flynn and Supreme Court of Colorado Chief Justice Nathan Coats, the jury call suspension has been issued several times.
“The question is, come (Feb. 15) are we going to get another extension … my guess is probably yes but I’m hoping shortly after that we can start. I can see the finish line but I don’t know what date that will be,” Rubinstein said.
He said his staff is more focused on figuring out what it will look like when the trials do open up rather than on what the actual date will be.
“We’re going to have a huge backlog of cases,” Rubinstein said. “One of the big focuses that the Sheriff and I are going to have is figuring out a way to get all those cases back on track without necessarily arresting people.”
For people who failed to appear on lower-level cases, for example, many may have hesitated to come to court because of the pandemic and Rubinstein wants to find the right procedure to get those cases back on track without spiking the jail numbers. For some cases, like non-victim’s rights misdemeanor cases, Rubinstein may look to set up a couple of days for those individuals to come into court, quash the failure to appear warrants and get assigned a new court date.
“If we can get cases back on track in that manner, it seems more efficient than asking them to spend a night in jail and show up the next day at 1:30,” Rubinstein said. “All of these things are things that are going to require thought and creativity and cooperation but, fortunately, that is something Mesa County seems to excel at.”
HOW THE MESA COUNTY COURTS ADJUSTED
The first suspension to jury calls was made on March 16. Arrest standards were modified across Mesa County to reduce the Mesa County Detention Facility’s population.
“There’s no question we’ve had to make some offers softer than we might otherwise make in non-pandemic times,” Rubinstein explained. “Some of that is because we are trying to avoid sending people into custody to avoid outbreaks. Some of that is trying to manage the backlog.”
He said it has been a difficult process for his office to figure out which cases to prioritize.
“We’ve been identifying the cases we think this county most cares about and keeping the hard line on those cases and identifying the ones that given the options we are okay with a softer offer on,” he said.
As the county opens back up, Rubinstein wants to be mindful of not taxing community resources too much and will determine the right numbers for how many trials can be set on a given day.
“I don’t think this community wants us to be sending out triple the amount of jury summons each day that we used to,” he said.
LONG-TERM IMPACT OF COVID
Rubinstein expects there may be some long-term benefits that come from the coronavirus pandemic as the judicial system has been forced to learn and adjust to the circumstances.
“The rule in any society should be that you only incarcerate the people you have to and when you are forced into situations to creatively come up with solutions, you look a little more expansively and take risks you might not have taken,” he said. “I think we all have learned from it.”
The Mesa County Jail population average was 518 inmates in 2019 and as of Dec. 29 its population was 404 inmates, according to the Sheriff’s Office website. The jail’s target population is now listed at 442 inmates.
When asked what he expected the jail population to look like a year from now, Rubinstein did not expect Mesa County to jump back to numbers like 518.
“I think they may be higher than they are right now but it is both my belief and (Mesa County) Sheriff (Matt) Lewis’ belief that we will never go back to where we were,” he said.
Rubinstein will look to make pretrial diversion programs that were utilized during the pandemic more permanent in Mesa County. One such program, a pretrial community alternative placement program, looked to put multiple DUI offenders in Community Corrections beds rather than sending them to jail.
“That was a pandemic response I had and there is no reason that should end when the pandemic ends,” he said. “I think, legislatively, there will be a major push to make the standards that were applied (during the pandemic) the current standards.”
Although he felt there were still individuals that Mesa County law enforcement officials would like to put in jail but couldn’t due to the pandemic, Rubinstein understands the national push to keep the jail for those individuals that truly belong to be there.
“Our philosophy has been for a while that the jail is reserved largely for people we are afraid of, not the ones we are mad at. When we decide someone can’t be safely managed in the community, those are the ones we seek incarceration for,” he added.