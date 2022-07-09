A parent cannot be required to undergo sexual offender evaluation who does not consent to do so or has not been convicted of a sex crime, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a precedent-setting case out of Mesa County, a judge overseeing a child dependency and neglect case may not require such an evaluation of a parent, even if a judge is concerned that parent sexually abused his or her own child.
“We hold that the juvenile court erred by requiring father to complete a Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) evaluation and comply with all resulting recommendations,” Judge Timothy Schutz wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Craig Welling.
“Father filed a written objection to the requirement that he complete a psychosexual evaluation and treatment under standards set by the SOMB,” Schutz added. “He argued that such a requirement was not reasonably calculated to render him a fit parent and violated his constitutional rights against self incrimination and to be free from criminal sanctions absent a criminal conviction.”
The court agreed, saying that while a treatment plan is intended to help preserve the parent-child relationship, a dependency and neglect proceeding is not a criminal matter.
In this case, the father was charged criminally on sex assault allegations, but was acquitted.
“Although father has not been convicted of a sex offense, serious allegations of sexual impropriety have been made against him over the years ... and the juvenile court found them credible and was understandably troubled by them,” Shutz wrote.
“To be clear, we do not hold today that a juvenile court may not require a respondent parent to participate in an evaluation and obtain treatment or counseling for sexual behavior that poses a risk to the parent’s children,” Shutz added. “However, in a situation like father’s, where the parent has not been convicted of a qualifying sex offense and objects to participating in SOMB treatment, the juvenile court may not require a parent to comply with an SOMB evaluation or treatment pursuant to the SOMB standards.”
The dependency case, which was overseen by District Judge Valerie Robison, was filed in 2021 by the Mesa County Department of Human Services. The father and his daughter were only identified by their initials.
The Mesa County Attorney’s Office, which filed case, is reviewing it to determine whether to appeal, a county spokesperson said.