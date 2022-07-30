Court: Police must activate warning lights to claim immunity

Police officers who fail to use their sirens and flashing lights while in pursuit of a violator of the law, and then get into an accident with an innocent motorist, don’t have protections under the state’s government immunity law, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a precedent-setting case out of Montrose County, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that an Olathe police officer who ran into, and ultimately killed, two innocent people can’t claim protections under the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act.
Normally, state and local governments and their employees, are immune from injury claims because they are doing their jobs.
But when a police officer fails to alert citizens with their warning lights and sirens during a pursuit, there are exceptions to that immunity, the court ruled.
“Does an officer operating an emergency vehicle have the protection of sovereign immunity under (the law) when he is in pursuit of an actual or suspected violator of he law when he activates his emergency lights or siren for only part of the pursuit?” Judge Sueanna Johnson asked in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Michael Berger and Jaclyn Brown. “The answer to this question is no.”
According to the ruling, Olathe Police officer Justin Hice only turned on his lights and siren five to 10 seconds before he broadsided a van driven by Walter Giron. He and his brother, Samuel who was a passenger in the vehicle, were killed, while Hice was seriously injured.
In a civil lawsuit against Hice and the town of Olathe, the Giron family sued for wrongful death of the two men, but Montrose County District Judge D. Cory Jackson dismissed that case because the officer activated his emergency lights and siren before the collision, ruling that he therefore was protected under the immunity law.
“In response to Officer Hice and Olathe’s brief, the Girons argued that the relevant time for the court to consider in determining whether Officer Hice and Olathe were entitled to immunity was the entire 34 seconds prior to the crash, which was the time in which Officer Hice exceeded speed limits, as shown on his body camera video,” Johnson wrote.
“They asked the court to not just limit its inquiry and analysis to the 9 seconds immediately prior to the crash when Officer Hice activated his emergency lights,” she added. “Based on the plain language of ... an exception to the waiver of immunity under (the law), an officer is not entitled to immunity when he does not activate his emergency lights or sirens for the entire time he exceeds the speed limit and is in pursuit of an actual or suspected violator of the law.”
The ruling said that Hice had gone as fast as 103 mph, but slowed to only around 80 mph just before the crash, which occurred in a 40 mph speed zone.
Citing prior precedent, the court wrote that police are required to activate emergency lights and sires while in pursuit not only to alert the suspect to stop, but also to warn other motorists of the ongoing pursuit.
“We conclude that ... the officer must activate lights or sirens as soon as the vehicle exceeds the speed limit,” Johnson wrote. “It is not enough for the officer to activate lights or sirens sometime after exceeding the speed limit while in pursuit.”
As a result, the case is re-instated and remanded for trial.