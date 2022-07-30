Police officers who fail to use their sirens and flashing lights while in pursuit of a violator of the law, and then get into an accident with an innocent motorist, don’t have protections under the state’s government immunity law, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

In a precedent-setting case out of Montrose County, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that an Olathe police officer who ran into, and ultimately killed, two innocent people can’t claim protections under the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act.