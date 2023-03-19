A Mesa County man who could have faced nearly 90 years in prison lost a bid to have his 24-year sentence reduced, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Ryan Ricks, now 42, had been facing four drug and six habitual criminal charges in 2017 when, while out on bond before trial in 2019, was charged with two separate vehicular eluding counts along with a slew of other charges.
As a result, he entered into a global plea agreement resolving all charges against him, which called for him to plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, one count of vehicular eluding and three habitual criminal counts.
In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges, and both sides stipulated to a 24 year sentence on the drug charges, and 12 additional years on the remaining counts, both to run concurrently.
On appeal, Ricks tried to argue that his court-appointed attorney failed to properly advise him on his plea deal and didn’t request the trial court to rule on his motion to suppress certain evidence.
“We conclude the record does not provide a legal or factual basis to conclude that Ricks’ counsel was ineffective in either instance,” Judge Timothy J. Schutz wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Anthony J. Navarro and Ted C. Tow III.
“To sufficiently alleged deficient representation, a defendant must point to some evidence that counsel’s performance was objectively unreasonable,” Schutz added. “A defendant’s assertion that they would not have accepted a plea agreement is insufficient, standing alone, to establish prejudice.”
Ricks initially had been arrested by Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies for having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Before going to trial on those charges, he was arrested on a separate incident, and charged with vehicular eluding, violation of bail conditions, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and six habitual criminal charges.
Ricks is serving his prison term in the Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City.