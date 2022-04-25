A Grand Junction man convicted in 2015 for sexual assault of a child would remain on parole for 20 years to life as a registered sex offender if he ever is released from prison, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last week.
Court-appointed attorneys for Clinton Rafael Hall, now 40, argued that Mesa County District Judge Gretchen Larson erred when she rejected part of a plea agreement that called for Hall to face a longer parole term than the five years cited in the agreement.
Hall was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 12 years to life for felony sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of an agreement to also drop 30 additional charges.
That agreement also called for each conviction to include five years of mandatory parole.
Larson, however, ruled that those five-year parole terms were illegal under Colorado’s Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act, and instead gave Hall 20 years to life on parole.
Hall’s attorneys, however, said when that happened, Larson erred by not telling Hall that he had the option of rejecting the plea deal and going to trial.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court, however, rejected that argument because it came too late.
“A defendant must file an illegal manner claim within 126 days of sentencing,” Judge Daniel Dailey wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Timothy Schutz. “Accordingly, Hall’s 2020 claim was untimely filed following the 2015 imposition of his sentence.”
Before his trial, Hall attempted suicide while in a detox ward at St. Mary’s Medical Center, according to his arrest affidavit. He later told police that he had molested three young girls ages 4, 8 and 15. Clinton told the officer that he “wanted to kill himself at St. Mary’s or die in prison.” Hall is serving his sentence at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Canon City.
His first scheduled parole hearing is in June 2036.