Wearing her signature Glock on her hip, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks to a crowd June 23 at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen and Grill in Grand Junction during a watch party for her primary reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
A Garfield County judge earlier this month dismissed a complaint by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert asking for a permanent protection order against the head of a political action committee that has been targeting her reelection bid.
In her original complaint, filed in Garfield County court the day of the June primary, the first-term congresswoman claimed that David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC, had been harassing her for more than a month.
“For approximately the past 30 days, an individual by the name of David Wheeler, both individually and through his organization American Muckrakers PAC Inc., has posted fabricated, false and incendiary claims that I worked as a paid escort, was a stripper, had multiple abortions, harmed my family in a drunk driving incident and a host of other completely false and disgusting lies,” Boebert wrote in her complaint.
“I understand that, as public official (sic) and a public figure, I am subject to public scrutiny and strongly support the First Amendment rights of the American people, but David Wheeler’s actions have expanded to physical and verbal threats that has caused me to fear for my safety and the safety of my family,” she added. “I have been repeatedly stalked, contacted, harassed and threatened by David Wheeler.”
Boebert said at a May event, Wheeler “physically grabbed my right hand and would not let go until after I forcibly pulled it away.”
Boebert’s campaign did not return requests for comment.
The congresswoman is well known for openly carrying a Glock on her hip, often saying she does so to protect herself and her family.
Wheeler, who said he was escorted to Boebert by her own staff, said it was nothing more than a handshake until she realized whose hand she was shaking.
“I posted pictures of a lake in a state park, mountains near Silt, and a street sign, ‘Panoramic,’ that described those photos,” Wheeler told The Daily Sentinel. “Boebert then told the court that she felt ‘physically threatened’ by those photos and when I shook her hand at a debate.”
In her complaint, Boebert said Wheeler posted pictures of himself on social media near her Silt home, asked to speak at the same church where she was slated to speak, and spoke to friends, customers and employees at her now closed restaurant, Shooter’s Grill.
She also wrote that Wheeler posted pictures of her family, something Boebert has often done herself.
“David Wheeler’s totality of conduct, including repeated threats, physical actions and conduct concerning direct contact with me and publicly communicating information about my location and my family’s home, have caused me to fear for my safety and the safety of my family,” Boebert wrote. “Furthermore, in recent days his conduct has escalated, and he has become more threatening and brazen in his behavior.”
Wheeler’s group started targeting Boebert’s then primary race against state Sen. Don Coram to be the GOP nominee for the 3rd Congressional District not long after it helped defeat one of Boebert’s Republican colleagues in the U.S. House, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, in his primary reelection bid.
Garfield County District Judge John Neiley had granted a temporary restraining order pending a full court hearing. At that July 20 hearing, Garfield County Judge Paul Metzger dismissed the case because Wheeler was never served with the restraining order and neither Boebert nor her attorney appeared at the hearing.
In an affidavit, Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Erin Winton wrote that she tried to serve Wheeler with the temporary protection order the day after it was filed, but he had already left for North Carolina by then.
Wheeler said Winton should have forwarded it to the sheriff in his home county, saying he alerted that sheriff about the order. He also said he wanted to be served so he would have had a chance to confront her directly.
“Boebert will regret wasting the court’s time,” Wheeler said. “We will use her own words against her in an upcoming legal action.”
Wheeler said he’s also filed a complaint against Boebert with the House Office of Congressional Ethics, saying her attempts at the restraining order were nothing more than retaliation.
“Lauren Opal Boebert is under a spell that mysteriously makes her believe she is always above the law,” he said. “Do Coloradans really want such a drama queen as their U.S. representative?”