Wearing her signature Glock on her hip, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks to a crowd June 23 at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen and Grill in Grand Junction during a watch party for her primary reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

A Garfield County judge earlier this month dismissed a complaint by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert asking for a permanent protection order against the head of a political action committee that has been targeting her reelection bid.

In her original complaint, filed in Garfield County court the day of the June primary, the first-term congresswoman claimed that David Wheeler, president of the American Muckrakers PAC, had been harassing her for more than a month.