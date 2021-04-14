A Mesa County District Court Judge has ruled in favor of the Las Colonias Development Corporation (LCDC) declaring that it is not subject to the Colorado Open Records Act.
The ruling came after local citizen and soon-to-be-seated Grand Junction City Council Member Dennis Simpson filed a suit claiming the LCDC was effectively a part of the city and should be compelled to provide documents, specifically the leases it has with the two tenants of the Las Colonias Business Park.
In the ruling, Judge Gretchen Larson issued a judgement stating the Court does not find that the development corporation is “effectively an instrumentality” of the city of Grand Junction. She noted the city does not fund the development corporation and founded it was not performing a traditional city function.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown said she was happy to have the court rule in favor of the LCDC. However, she said she didn’t feel like they won anything.
“I’m happy to put it behind us and get back to work,” Brown said. “It was a huge distraction. It’s money and time that could be spent on other things, better things.”
Simpson said he was disappointed with the decision, but not angry. He said he thought it was clear the LCDC is part of the city and should have to follow open records laws, but that he would not continue pursuing the case.
“Had I not won the election, I would probably be looking at an appeal, but I’m not going to do that now because of the conflict it raises with me being on the council and appealing a case against what I think is the city,” Simpson said.
Simpson said he was hopeful as a council member that he might be able to get some of the answers he was looking for regarding the LCDC. He said he thinks the new council should look into the city’s relationship with that entity.
“I’m only one of seven, but I’m hoping I get other people to agree with me that this whole arrangement with LCDC needs to be thoroughly looked at, including the commitments and documents that were made to the tenants that are there,” Simpson said.
The LCDC did provide Simpson with a template lease, Brown said, which did not include the leasing rate.
She said it is not a secret that the rate is below market, but said they weren’t “giving away the land.” Other than the rate she said the leases aren’t significantly different from the template provided.
“It’s a legitimate lease,” Brown said. “The two leases that we have are companies that went in early and did what they said they were going to do. They built their buildings and put their companies there. That’s the whole point of the park.”