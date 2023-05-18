The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the 35-year-to-life sentence of a Mesa County man convicted in 2018 on child sexual assault charges.
Shane Michael Martin, 37, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault on a child, and one count of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust.
He also was convicted of one count of criminal impersonation and two counts of violating a protection order when he contacted victims while still in jail using another inmate’s identity, despite an order requiring him not to contact them. That call was recorded.
Still, Martin’s court-appointed attorney tried to argue that District Judge Brian Flynn made numerous errors during his four-day trial, including admitting evidence of previous incarceration, evidence obtained from his jail cell, refusing to suppress his pre-arrest statements and not allowing the jury to consider a lesser offense.
A three-judge panel of the court rejected all of his arguments, saying specifically on the pre-arrest statements that Martin voluntarily came into the Grand Junction Police Department to be interviewed.
“(The detective) acknowledged that Martin ‘came down here on his own’ (and) told Martin that the interview room wasn’t locked and that he was ‘free to go at any time,’ ” Judge Craig Welling wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges David Furman and Rebecca Freyre.
“The transcript indicates that the conversation was casual and cordial; the officers weren’t coercive,” Welling added. “For much of the discussion, Martin provided his ‘side’ of events in long, narrative form. Accordingly, we conclude that the district court correctly found that a reasonable person in Martin’s position wouldn’t have believed himself to be deprived of his freedom. Therefore, Martin wasn’t in custody and Miranda warnings weren’t required.”
Martin is imprisoned in the Sterling Correctional Facility. His first parole hearing is in August 2067.