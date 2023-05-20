The Colorado Governmental Immunity Act doesn’t protect a county jail from a civil lawsuit if it involves a person being held before trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office in 2020, a three-judge panel said the act only offers immunity to a county jail if a case stems from someone serving time after being convicted.
In this case, the incarcerated person who committed suicide while in the jail was being held on a charge of allegedly violating a protection order. As a result, provisions in the act are considered waived, the court ruled.
The case began after Catherine Rowell was arrested in 2016 on charges she violated a protection order, a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
That mandatory protection order was put in place about six months earlier, after Rowell pleaded guilty to harassment of her common-law husband, Gary Heidel, and was sentenced to one year on probation.
After Rowell’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, that office tried to get the case dismissed, arguing that the arrest stemmed from her earlier conviction and Rowell had already been adjudicated.
But in a precedent-setting ruling, a three-judge panel disagreed, saying she had not yet been tried — not convicted — of violating the protection order.
“Even if the protection order violation could be construed as a violation of probation — though it was not charged as such — the court reasoned that Rowell could not be ‘convicted’ of a probation violation — and, therefore, could not be incarcerated ‘pursuant to’ the harassment conviction — until the new criminal conduct charge had ‘been heard and finally adjudicated,’” Judge Elizabeth Harris wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Stephanie Dunn and Daniel Taubman.
“Accordingly, the court determined that because Rowell was ‘incarcerated but not yet convicted of the crime for which (she was) being incarcerated ... the waiver of immunity applied and the CGIA did not bar the family’s claims,” Harris added, quoting Rio Blanco District Judge John F. Neiley’s ruling allowing the case to go forward, which the sheriff’s office had appealed.
Harris wrote that while the act does generally provide immunity to governments and their agencies, there are numerous waivers and exceptions to it, and it makes a particular distinction between an incarcerated inmate and someone who is being held pending trial.
The act does not allow a government agency to use a “but for test” to claim that the protection order would not have been issued “but for” the harassment conviction, which the sheriff’s office was trying to claim, Harris wrote.
“Because governmental immunity under the CGIA is in derogation of Colorado’s common law, we strictly construe the statute’s immunity provisions and broadly construe its waiver provisions to promote ‘the interests of compensating victims of governmental negligence,’ ” Harris wrote.
“If the Legislature had meant the immunity waiver exception to apply when a person’s conviction was the ‘but for’ cause of her incarceration, we think it would have said so, rather than using the term ‘pursuant to.’”