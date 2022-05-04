The court is still waiting on a Colorado Department of Human Services evaluation to determine whether Brian Cohee II, accused of the grisly murder of Warren Barnes, has entered a valid insanity plea, and whether Cohee is competent to stand trial.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre said she expects the evaluation to be complete within the next few weeks.
Cohee’s attorneys had previously estimated the evaluation would be complete by the end of April.
Judge Richard Gurley ordered the evaluation after Cohee entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in January. He was arrested in March, 2021 after police said they found human remains in a plastic bag in his closet.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
Cohee, who was 19 at the time of the crime, told investigators he had been planning the killing for months, specifically targeting the homeless community, police said.
Cohee also told investigators he has Major Depressive Disorder and Asperger’s Syndrome, police said.
A status conference is scheduled for July 12. Gurley and attorneys on the case plan to meet June 21 to discuss potential trial dates.