A 2016 Bureau of Land Management rule the Obama administration adopted to crack down on methane emissions from oil and gas development now finds itself in the company of a Trump administration rule intended to replace it — both have been struck down by federal judges.
Scott Skavdahl, a U.S. District Court judge in Wyoming who was an Obama appointee, on Thursday largely vacated the 2016 measure applying to federal-land drilling and federal and tribal oil and gas leases. He determined that it exceeded the agency’s statutory authority.
That rule sought to prohibit venting of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, except in cases such as emergencies or when flaring of gas is technically infeasible. Methane flaring greatly reduces greenhouse gas impacts compared to venting.
The rule also included leak detection and repair requirements, required updating of old and inefficient equipment contributing to waste, and imposed new measuring and reporting requirements for venting or flaring gas above 50 million cubic feet per day. It sought to get more gas put into production rather than being vented or flaring, boosting federal royalties.
Skavdahl found that while the BLM promulgated the rule on the pretense of preventing waste, its primary goal is regulating air pollution and particularly greenhouse gases, which fall under the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act.
“BLM cannot rationally claim the Rule’s objective is waste prevention while justifying its considerable costs almost entirely on climate change benefits,” Skavdahl wrote in his opinion.
He also found that the agency failed to fully assess the rule’s impacts on marginally producing wells. About 85% of wells on federal and tribal leases are considered marginal, and opponents to the rule said its costs could lead to them being shut in and oil and gas resources lost.
The Trump administration, contending in part that the rule was overly burdensome, sought to replace it with a rule largely revoking the 2016 measure.
But in July a federal judge in California found the BLM’s process in rolling back the earlier rule to be “wholly inadequate.” She ordered the new rule to be vacated and the 2016 rule to be reinstated, but stayed her order for 90 days to let the litigation in Wyoming play out.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance industry group, one of the entities that challenged the 2016 rule in court, said Skavdahl’s ruling means the BLM reverts to the regulation in place before the 2016 rule’s adoption. That rule governing methane waste dates to 1980.
Sgamma said it’s unfortunate that the judge in California overturned the Trump administration rule, which stuck to the BLM’s Mineral Leasing Act authority “and updated aspects of the old waste prevention rule for which there was broad consensus.”
“Industry fully supports modernizing that regulation to have clearer definitions of when gas is avoidably or unavoidably lost, and therefore, when royalties are due. We all want to reduce venting, flaring and waste, but the rule has to be practical and follow the law set by Congress. That’s what the Trump rule did while eliminating the air quality regulatory aspects that belong to EPA,” Sgamma said.
The alliance is appealing the California decision in hopes of getting the Trump administration rule reinstated, she said.
In a statement, Interior Department spokesman Nicholas Goodwin praised Thursday’s ruling out of Wyoming. He said the Obama administration rule “was illegal, another job-crushing regulation targeted at small businesses and more government overreach. (Thursday’s) decision is a win for the American people, the rule of law and our country’s economic future.”
The government watchdog group Accountable.US said in a statement that a 2016 study found that without the 2016 rule the oil and industry would avoid paying $800 million in royalties over the next decade.
“The (Wyoming court) decision now allows the fossil fuel industry to emit unregulated toxic emissions — pumping tons of greenhouse gases into the earth’s atmosphere,” the group said.