The Colorado Court of Appeals tossed out an appeal Thursday from a man convicted in the 2011 murder of a co-conspirator in a botched attempt to steal drugs from an Orchard Mesa home because it came five years too late.
Joshua Ringold, now 32, was convicted by a Mesa County judge in 2012 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery in a plea deal after he and four others attempted to steal marijuana from the home on Thanksgiving 2011.
When attempting to flee the scene, Ringold, then 22-years-old, fired shots back at the home, wounding one of the home’s residents, but striking one of his co-conspirators, 16-year-old Cody English, who later died.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped first-degree murder charges, which could have qualified him for the death penalty or a lifetime in prison without the possibility of parole.
A year after his conviction, Ringold received a letter from his mother, Robin Martinez, apologizing to him for not letting Ringold take his case to trial, saying she was assured by his court-appointed attorney that he wouldn’t receive a sentence longer than 32 years. She contended that the attorney coerced them both into accepting the plea deal, Judge Jaclyn Casey Brown wrote in the ruling.
The sentencing range for his convictions at the time were between 24 years and 64 years, Brown wrote in the unanimous ruling, which was joined by Judges Michael Berger and Sueanna Johnson.
But because Ringold didn’t file a motion to have his sentenced reduced until 2020, Mesa County District Judge Richard Gurley, who presided over Ringold’s original case, dismissed it as untimely.
“The district court held an evidentiary hearing to determine whether justifiable excuse or excusable neglect explained Ringold’s failure to bring a timely collateral attack on his convictions,” Brown wrote. “The court found that Ringold (1) read his mother’s letter in 2013, thus the allegation that he had ‘just learned’ of the coercion as an avenue of relief was not credible; (2) did not dispute that the court had advised him of the elements of his charges at the providency hearing; and (3) had access to the law library for the last seven years.”
Ringold is serving his sentence at the Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City. He is eligible for parole in August 2037.