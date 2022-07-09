A Whitewater woman serving a life sentence in the 2009 murder of her husband won’t see any part of her 12-count conviction reduced, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Miriam Helmick, 65, was convicted of murdering her husband, Alan Helmick, inside their home in an attempt to get his money, and whatever insurance money she could get, according to court records.
She also was found guilty on 10 counts of forgery when she signed her husband’s name to checks on his account, and for attempted murder when she tried to blow up his car.
“Although there were no other eyewitnesses to the murder or the attempted murder, and the murder weapon was never found, the prosecution presented a substantial amount of circumstantial evidence of Helmick’s guilt,” Judge Sueanna Johnson wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Stephanie Dunn and Elizabeth Harris.
“Helmick’s defense at trial was the police rushed to judgment about her guilt and failed to investigate other possible suspects — without identifying who those particular people might be,” Johnson added. “Helmick’s specific theory about her husband’s murder was that some unknown person burglarized the home and killed her husband while she was running errands.”
The court, however, rejected that theory, enumerating some of the prosecutor’s evidence:
■ Before marrying her husband, who was 64 when he was killed, the then 52-year-old Helmick told her boss that she wanted to marry a rich man, and that it didn’t matter “if he already had one foot in the grave.”
■ Several months before the murder, she tried to take out a life insurance policy on her husband, but dropped the matter after the insurance agent said she couldn’t do so without him knowing about it.
■ The day she tried to blow him up, her husband had received $125,000 from selling his share of a business.
■ In the weeks before the murder, Helmick ran numerous internet searches on overdose deaths for some of her husband’s prescription medications.
■ An FBI agent testified that the alleged burglary had been staged.
■ Two weeks before the murder, she planted a greeting card on her own porch with a fake message saying that she, too, would be killed. She later admitted to posting that card in an attempt to get investigators to look at other suspects.
The court also noted that when Helmick was considered a suspect in the murder, she moved to Florida under an assumed name, where she frequented a dating website designed to match millionaires with romantic acquaintances.
The appeals court had already upheld her convictions in 2013, which attempted to claim that District Judge Valerie Robison shouldn’t have allowed certain evidence and expert testimony.
In this appeal, Helmick claimed that her court-appointed counsel was ineffective by not bringing an expert witness on shoe prints, several of which were collected by law enforcement.
“The key point is that the evidence at the post-conviction hearing did not reveal additional, materially significant evidence regarding the dust shoe print impressions found at the murder scene,” Johnson wrote. “There is no indication in the record that the unmatched prints belonged to someone other than those already accounted for at the scene. The district court further reasoned that there was no physical evidence to suggest an unknown person had been in the house during the murder.”
Helmick is serving her sentence at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.