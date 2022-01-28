The 126-year sentence of Palisade man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl for more than half of her life will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Jeremy E. Peterson, 41, was arrested in 2017 by Palisade police after a then 14-year-old girl said he had sexually assaulted her since she was 6.
In his appeal, Peterson tried to argue that his Fifth Amendment rights to not incriminate himself had been violated when police initially questioned him, saying that he was in custody at the time he made involuntary statements about his actions.
He also argued that his statutory rights as a disabled person also were violated. Peterson is deaf.
But the court ruled that at the time of his initial interrogation by Palisade police Detective Mark Post, Peterson was not in custody.
“Although officers arrived at 3 a.m. — a time when an individual might be caught by surprise and, thus, feel that his options were limited — Peterson himself initiated communication with police and was told that they would be coming to talk to him,” Judge David Richman wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Ted Tow and Matthew Grove.
“The trial court also found that Peterson’s wife ‘could and did freely communicate with (him) using sign language the entire time everyone was in the apartment,’ ” Richman wrote. “It is undisputed that she let the police into the apartment, a neutral location for questioning.”
During his first interview with police, Peterson read a card advising him of his Miranda rights, and signed acknowledging them, though that statement later was lost and never entered into his trial, the court wrote.
Regardless, the court ruled that his statements were voluntary, including an admission of guilt, saying in a handwritten exchange with Post:
“So basically, I made mistakes. I know I was wrong to do sexual things/abuse. I was stupid, OK. ... Is this off the record?” Peterson wrote.
“No, this is on the record,” Post responded in writing.
The court ruled that while police considered Peterson to be a suspect, he was free to say nothing about the case, and that police also were there to remove all children from the apartment.
“According to the undisputed record, Peterson asked Post to ‘take (him) instead’ of the children,” Richman wrote. “Post responded, ‘We are not arresting you. We have to look into this matter.’ Thus, Post indicated that the police were not prepared to arrest Peterson until they had additional information.”
Peterson eventually was charged with 15 separate counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child on four separate incidents.
Peterson is being held in the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Canon City. His next parole hearing is scheduled for November 2126.