The Colorado Court of Appeal has upheld the 168-year sentence of a Grand Junction man convicted on 19 counts of sexually assaulting two underaged girls.
Walter H. Martin, who goes by the name Martin-El, tried to argue that he should have been allowed to represent himself, his conviction violated his speedy-trial rights and that the Colorado Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act was unconstitutional.
A three-judge panel of the court, however, unanimously rejected all three arguments.
“Throughout several hearings and (self-representation) advisements, Martin-El repeatedly asserted that he did not understand the nature of the charges or penalties he faces,” Judge Ted Tow wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Rebecca Freyre.
“In nearly all the hearings, Martin-El raised baseless jurisdictional objections, despite the trial court ruling that these objections were irrelevant and would no longer be entertained,” Tow wrote.
“And at times, Martin-El outright refused to answer the trial court’s questions or gave unresponsive answers.”
Often during trial proceedings, Martin-El claimed that the court had no jurisdiction over him.
At trial before Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza, Martin-El said the mother of the girls should not have recorded his raping one of her daughters, saying that she was not old enough to be recorded without her consent.
Martin-El eventually was convicted on seven counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, five counts of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse, and seven counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child.
Martin-El, 47, is serving his time at the Fremont Correctional Facility.
He isn’t eligible for parole until 2183.