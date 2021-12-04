The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the 328-year sentence of a Mesa County man Thursday convicted on 39 counts of sexual assault.
Kenneth M. Weber was convicted in 2018 on numerous counts of sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse.
His three victims were ages 9 and 10 at the time.
In his appeal, Weber's court-appointed attorneys tried to argue that certain evidence shouldn't have been used at his trial, including evidence that he made his then wife dress up as a young girl for the purposes of sex.
"Weber purchased a school-girl outfit and requested that his wife wear it during sex," Judge Terry Fox wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Craig Welling and Sueanna Johnson.
"Weber requested that his wife keep her pubic area shaved, and Weber touched his wife sexually while she slept or acted asleep," Fox added. "The people argued that the evidence showed that Weber was sexually aroused by the perception of young girls and by touching sleeping females."
Such evidence can be allowed, but only under certain circumstances, the court ruled.
The appeals court wrote that while such evidence shouldn't have been introduced in this case, it didn't rise to the level of triggering a reversal of his conviction, particularly since there was substantial other evidence against him, including from detailed testimony from the three girls.
"We fail to see how such behavior, between two consenting adults, supports an inference that Weber was sexually aroused by children or harbored pedophilic tendencies ... (however) we will not reverse unless the error 'substantially influenced the verdict or affected the fairness of the trial proceedings,'" Fox wrote, citing previous court precedent. "Nor can we presume such evidence of marital sexual activity was in itself inflammatory or suggestive of bad character such that it prejudiced the jury against him."
Weber, 40, currently is serving his sentence in the Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City. His first parole hearing is in 2359.