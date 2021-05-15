The sentence of a Grand Junction man convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls over several years was upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Aaron Neff, now 49, was convicted in 2019 on nine separate counts related to sexual assault, including counts of child sexual assault as a pattern of abuse from a person of trust. He also was convicted on charges of witness tampering and violating a protection order.
He repeatedly assaulted one of the girls at least twice a week starting when she was 11 until she turned 17.
For that, he was sentenced to 86 years to life in state prison.
In his appeal, Neff’s court-appointed attorney tried to argue that his confession to the crimes should have been suppressed because they were obtained in violation of his constitutional rights, saying he believed he was in custody when he admitted to the crimes to detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department, and that officers didn’t advise him of his Miranda rights.
But a three-judge panel of the appeals court said Neff clearly wasn’t under arrest at the time, and police detectives made it clear that he could have left at anytime. He came to them voluntarily after police asked to interview him.
“The record supports all of the trial court’s factual determinations and we agree with its legal conclusion that the objective circumstances of Neff’s interrogation establish that he was not in custody at the time he incriminated himself,” Judge Craig Welling wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Gilbert Roman and Jaclyn Brown.
“A copy of the videotaped interview and its transcript were admitted without objection at the hearing,” Welling wrote. “They confirm that, at the outset of the interview, the detective told Neff, the ‘door is shut just for our privacy,’ ‘you can get up and leave anytime you want to’ and ‘you are here voluntarily, and nobody’s forcing you to be here.’ ”
Neff is currently serving his sentence at the Bent County Correctional Facility. His first parole hearing is set for July 2099.