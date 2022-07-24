A Mesa County man convicted in 2018 for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, and given a sentence of 90 years to life, saw part of his sentence vacated by the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday.
That change, however, won’t impact how long Edwardo Andres Christy will spend in prison.
His court-appointed attorneys argued that some of his convictions should have been merged with others, something state attorneys didn’t dispute.
He was convicted on three counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, three counts of sexual assault on a child less than 15 years old by a person in a position of trust, and two counts of sexual assault.
At trial, his jury also found that prosecutors had established an aggravating sentencing enhancer, but acquitted him on one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court, however, ruled that two of his convictions, each for sexual assault, should have been merged with the more serious convictions because they are part of the same crimes.
“Under the Double Jeopardy Clause, a defendant’s multiple convictions for the same conduct must merge if one offense if included in another,” Judge Michael Berger wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Daniel Dailey and Ted Tow. “Counts one and eight were for sexual assault on a child and sexual assault, respectively, and related to the bathroom incident. Counts three and nine were for the same crimes as to the living room incident.”
The incidents occurred at a time when Christy was separated with his wife. At trial, Christy tried to argue that the mother had encouraged the girl to make up the sexual assault allegations as a way of preventing him from getting custody of the child. The jury rejected that argument.
In his appeal, Christy tried to argue several points, such as the judge in the case, Valerie Robison, should have declared a mistrial on grounds she abused her discretion, and that prosecutors made false statements to the jury.
The ruling rejected all of those claims.
Christy, now 32, is currently being held in the Sterling Correctional Facility. His first parole hearing is in October 2105.