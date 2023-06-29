Convicted murderer Michael Blagg listens to the reading of his verdict in April 2018 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden. He is now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.
Lead defense attorney Tina Fang, left, and defendant Michael Blagg listen while family members of murder victim Jennifer Blagg address the court at the Jefferson County court house in Golden, CO, April 04, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus/For the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Convicted murderer Michael Blagg listens to the reading of his verdict in April 2018 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden. He is now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.
Lead defense attorney Tina Fang, left, and defendant Michael Blagg listen while family members of murder victim Jennifer Blagg address the court at the Jefferson County court house in Golden, CO, April 04, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus/For the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Gabriel Christus
MIchael Blagg awaits verdict for the 2001 murder of his wife at the Jefferson County court house in Golden on April 5, 2018.
The second first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of Michael F. Blagg will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Blagg, 60, was first convicted in 2004 in the death of his wife, Jennifer, but in 2014 that conviction was tossed after defense attorneys discovered that one of his jurors, Grand Junction resident Marilyn Charlesworth, admitted she was a victim of domestic violence, something she didn't disclose when she was selected to serve on that jury.