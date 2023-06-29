The second first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of Michael F. Blagg will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Blagg, 60, was first convicted in 2004 in the death of his wife, Jennifer, but in 2014 that conviction was tossed after defense attorneys discovered that one of his jurors, Grand Junction resident Marilyn Charlesworth, admitted she was a victim of domestic violence, something she didn't disclose when she was selected to serve on that jury.

