Convicted murderer Michael Blagg listens to the reading of his verdict in April 2018 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden. He is now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.
Michael Blagg is escorted out of the Jefferson County courtroom in this April 2018 file photo after being found guilty of killing his wife, Jennifer, in 2001. Thursday, the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld Blagg's conviction and life sentence.
The second first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of Michael F. Blagg will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Blagg, 60, was first convicted in 2004 in the death of his wife, Jennifer, but in 2014 that conviction was tossed after defense attorneys discovered that one of his jurors, Grand Junction resident Marilyn Charlesworth, admitted she was a victim of domestic violence, something she didn't disclose when she was selected to serve on that jury.