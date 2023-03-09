A local man who was involved in burying the murdered body of Kyle Free in 2018 won't see his sole conviction overturned, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last week.
Timothy Russman, 32, was convicted in 2020 of tampering with physical evidence when he allegedly helped bury Free's body in the desert, and sentenced to three years on probation and 90 days in jail. He was acquitted on six other charges, including abuse of a corpse and tampering with a deceased human body.
Three others have been convicted of murdering Free: David Castro, John Eddy and Rebecca Walker.
Russman became involved when Walker contacted him to help her dispose of Free's body, which had been wrapped up in Walker's garage for three days.
"In October 2018, Walker confessed to the events surrounding Free's death, and in December 2018, a confidential informant working with police investigators linked Russman to the investigation," Judge David Richman wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Sueanna P. Johnson and Katherine E. Lum.
"Russman then led the investigators to where he buried Free," Richman added. "At the site, investigators and coroner dug up the tarp-wrapped tote containing Free's body."
In his appeal, Russman tried to argue that his conduct in burying Free's body was governed by a different statute of tampering with a deceased human body, a charge he was acquitted on.
The court, however, ruled that the charge on which he was convicted includes tampering with human remains because it, too, is evidence.
"Nothing in the language of the statutes suggests that the Legislature intended to preclude nonhuman materials from being prosecuted under (the law) on the basis that they were tampered with alongside or in addition to human remains," Richman wrote. "The language of the two tampering statutes in the present case is clear, one addressed human remains and the other addressed all other physical evidence."
Russman has served his prison time, and has been released.
Eddy, 29, is serving a life sentence at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, while Castro, 36, is serving a 95-year sentence at the Sterling Correctional Facility. His mandatory release date is in 2114, but he is eligible for parole in 2070 when he is 83 years old.
Walker, 39, is serving her 51-year sentence at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility. Her mandatory release date is in 2065, but her first parole hearing is in 2053.