TIMOTHY RUSSMAN

A local man who was involved in burying the murdered body of Kyle Free in 2018 won't see his sole conviction overturned, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last week.

Timothy Russman, 32, was convicted in 2020 of tampering with physical evidence when he allegedly helped bury Free's body in the desert, and sentenced to three years on probation and 90 days in jail. He was acquitted on six other charges, including abuse of a corpse and tampering with a deceased human body.

