A Grand Junction man sentenced to life in prison on multiple child sex assault convictions will remain in prison, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Larry Detrell Pitre, 43, was convicted on 11 counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over the course of about six months.
He was ultimately convicted in 2017 on four counts of sexual assault on a child, four counts of aggravated sexual contact of a child, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child, one count of attempted aggravated sexual contact of a child and one count of patronizing a prostituted child.
He was sentenced to 79 years to life, but with the possibility of parole.
In his appeal, which he filed on his own behalf, Pitre tried to argue that his right to a speedy trial was violated, that District Judge Valerie Robison shouldn’t have allowed prosecutors to present an expert witness late in the trial, that the evidence against him was insufficient to support conviction, and that some evidence was obtained illegally.
A three-judge panel disagreed with all four assertions.
Appeals Judge Neeti Pawar wrote that Pitre was tried six months and 14 days after he initially was charged, adding that the statute calls for such trials to be held within six months unless a defendant or his or her attorney waive that right before a trial begins.
Pitre, who also represented himself at trial, effectively did just that when he failed to follow proper procedure at the time by objecting to the two-week delay, Pawar wrote.
“At no point before trial did Pitre move for dismissal based on a violation of his statutory right to a speedy trial” Pawar wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Stephanie Dunn. “We must therefore conclude that he waived any violation of this right. And because he waived it, we will not address it.”
Pawar also said that the late witness did not actually testify at trial, and therefore was not prejudicial to his case, and that the evidence against him was substantial to support a conviction. He also wrote that the appellate court wouldn’t address whether evidence was illegally obtained because Pitre did not object to it during trial.
The ruling said that while appellate courts commonly treat defendants who act as their own attorneys with a more open mindset, that doesn’t forgive them from following the same laws and judicial rules that attorneys must follow.
Pitre is serving his sentence in the Crowley County Correctional Facility. He isn’t eligible for parole until March 2094.