Special to the Sentinel

Sisters Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall, left to right, were deemed “impure” by the leader of an itinerant religious group that settled for a few months in remote Norwood in 2017, and banished to the inside of a Toyota Camry to die.

The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for a Norwood woman who was part of a doomsday cult that caused the deaths of her two young daughters.

Nashika Leonie Bramble, 41, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced in 2017 after it was discovered that she and four others intentionally starved 8-year-old Hannah Marshall and her 10-year-old sister, Makayla Roberts.