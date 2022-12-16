Sisters Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall, left to right, were deemed “impure” by the leader of an itinerant religious group that settled for a few months in remote Norwood in 2017, and banished to the inside of a Toyota Camry to die.
The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for a Norwood woman who was part of a doomsday cult that caused the deaths of her two young daughters.
Nashika Leonie Bramble, 41, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced in 2017 after it was discovered that she and four others intentionally starved 8-year-old Hannah Marshall and her 10-year-old sister, Makayla Roberts.
The three lived on a farm as part of a cult that believed an apocalypse was coming with a pending solar eclipse. It was led by a self-styled spiritual leader, Haiti native Madani Ceus.
“As part of their attempt to remain pure and avoid this pending (apocalyptic) death, the group adhered to strict diets and rules on what they could possess and wear,” Judge Anthony Navarro wrote in the Thursday ruling, which was joined by Judges Craig Welling and Alex Martinez.
“Ceus was the group’s leader and held herself out to be a god,” Navarro added. “She decided what the group members ate, restricted their communications with the outside world, and threatened to ‘harvest (their) souls’ and send them to the ‘underworld’ if they disobeyed.”
According to the ruling and other court filings, Ceus later determined that the two girls were somehow unclean and ordered that they be separated from the group and locked in a car.
Bramble had been bringing them food and water for a time until Ceus ordered her to stop despite their cries for help. Eventually they died, but exactly when is unknown.
When the cult members discovered they had died, they covered the vehicle in tarp and taped it up, Navarro wrote.
“An autopsy revealed that their bodies were decomposed to the point that they were ‘basically mummified and partly skeletonized,’ ” he wrote. “The pathologist opined that starvation, dehydration and hypothermia were all possible causes. He also concluded that, while it was impossible to determine precisely when the children had died, it had likely been several weeks or months before they were found.”
Bramble tried to argue that she was not responsible for the girls’ death because of Ceus’ control over her, saying the trial court erred when it didn’t allow the defense to introduce as evidence a letter Ceus wrote asserting she was a god.
The appeals court ruled that San Miguel District Judge Keri Yoder ruled correctly, saying there had already been ample witnesses who testified as to Ceus’ state of mind.
“We have identified only one possible evidentiary error, and we have concluded that it was harmless,” Navarro wrote. “As to the letter at issue here, there was no dispute at trial that Ceus held herself out to be a god.”
Bramble is serving her time in the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.
Ceus, 42, was acquitted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2020 by a Telluride jury, but found guilty of two counts of child abuse resulting in death. She was sentenced to 64 years in prison, and is being held in the La Vista Correctional Facility. She isn’t eligible for parole until 2048.
Another cult member, Ika Eden, was sentenced to 96 years just last year on two counts of child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing the death of the two girls.
Eden, a 58-year-old native of Jamaica, was sentenced in June 2021 on two counts of child abuse, knowingly or recklessly causing death, but only is to serve 48 years in prison because her sentences are to be served consecutively.
She is being held in the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility along with Bramble, and isn’t eligible for parole until 2048.
In July, the appeals court upheld the conviction and sentence of a fourth member, Ashford Archer.
Archer, also a Haiti native, was sentenced to 48 years on two counts of child abuse resulting in death, but both sentences are to be served concurrently, leaving him with 24 years. As a result, he is eligible for parole in April 2028. He is serving his sentence at the Fremont Correctional Facility.
A fifth defendant in the case, Frederick “Alec” Blair, who owned the farm and had invited the others to live there, accepted a plea deal in 2018, and was sentenced to 12 years in exchange for his testimony against the others.
The 28-year-old Blair was paroled earlier this year and no longer resides in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.