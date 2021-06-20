The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld most of the convictions Thursday of a Grand Junction man who was one of six nabbed as part of a child sex sting operation in 2016.
Frederick J. Norris, 57, was convicted in Mesa County court on seven counts: internet luring of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted distribution of marijuana or marijuana concentrate to a minor, attempted contribution to the delinquency of a minor, soliciting for child prostitution, pandering of a child and a habitual sexual offender against children as an enhancer.
For all that, Norris was sentenced to a total of 87 years, but because some of his convictions are to run concurrently, his sentence comes down to 37 years to life with the possibility of parole.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court unanimously upheld all of those convictions except for the pandering charge, which involves offering money to a child to practice prostitution.
“Nothing in the (court) record indicates that Norris was offering anything of value by any other person in order for ‘Alex’ to practice prostitution,” Judge Neeti V. Pawar wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Stephanie Dunn. “The prosecution’s only argument at trial to support pandering involved the marijuana, which Norris offered to ‘Alex’ rather than receive it himself.”
Alex Miller was the name that FBI Special Agent John Busch used as part of his sting operation, which was conducted with help from the Grand Junction Police Department.
That sting operation nabbed five others, with either FBI agents or local police detectives posing as minors, and responding to advertisements listed on the website Craigslist.com.
According to court records, some of the men posted lurid personal ads on the website, which law enforcement officials responded to posing as male or female 14-year-olds.
In Norris’ case, Busch posed as a 14-year-old boy and responded to his personal ad in the “Male-on-Male Casual Encounters” section of the website, which asked for young men under the age of 45.
Busch responded to the ad by email, immediately telling Norris he was 14. According to the ruling, Norris balked at first, saying he wanted proof that “Alex” wasn’t a cop. Eventually though, Norris offered to meet him at a nearby hotel, where he was arrested.
Norris’ court-appointed attorney also tried to argue that Mesa County District Judge Gretchen Larson erred by allowing evidence of his 1982 conviction in Louisiana on two counts of indecent behavior with two different 4-year-old victims, but only if he testified on his own behalf, which he didn’t as a result.
The appeals court rejected that argument, saying Larson was correct in allowing it only as evidence to impeach the credibility of a witness.
Norris is currently being held in the Bent County Correctional Facility. His next parole hearing is January 2031, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.