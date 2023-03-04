The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence of one of the people who killed a Palisade man in 2016.
Matthew James Mitchell was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the slaying of Paul Davis. He was the last of three defendants to be tried, although one of them, Michael DuPont, won a new trial when the court overturned his initial murder conviction. He is to be retried later this month.
The third defendant in the case, Amy Trusty, has been convicted of being an accessory to the crime.
According to court testimony and the ruling, the three had driven to Palisade from Denver “to get some weed,” but ended up killing Davis and burglarizing his home.
“On appeal, Mitchell contended that the trial court reversibly erred by denying his motion to continue the trial and his later motions for a mistrial,” Judge Stephanie Dunn wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jaclyn Casey Brown and Christina F. Gomez. “While we consider each contention, we are unpersuaded that the court abused its discretion.”
Mitchell’s court-appoint attorney tried to argue that District Judge Valerie Robison erred when she denied a motion for a continuance after new exculpatory evidence was discovered, and denied a motion for a mistrial because of that evidence, which would have allowed defense attorneys to suggest someone else committed the crime.
“We will reverse an order denying a continuance only if, based on the totality of the circumstances, the trial court’s decision is ‘arbitrary or unreasonable and materially prejudiced the defendant,” Dunn wrote.
“That (mistrial) motion was again based on defense counsel’s contention that ‘newly discovered evidence’ warranted a mistrial,” she added. “But evidence is only ‘newly discovered’ if it’s ‘of consequence to the outcome’ for reasons other than its ability to impeach (a witness). Mere impeachment evidence is insufficient to warrant a new trial.”
Mitchell is serving his life sentence at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility.
DuPont, 40, is serving a six-year sentence at the Sterling Correctional Facility on a unrelated conviction. His first parole hearing in next month. Trusty, 34, is out on parole in Denver. Her sentence discharge date is in October 2025.