The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence of one of the people who killed a Palisade man in 2016.

Matthew James Mitchell was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the slaying of Paul Davis. He was the last of three defendants to be tried, although one of them, Michael DuPont, won a new trial when the court overturned his initial murder conviction. He is to be retried later this month.

Tags