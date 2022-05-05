The nearly half-century sentence of a Mesa County man convicted on child sexual assault charges will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last week.
David William Wiseman, 52, was initially convicted in 2001 on four counts of sexual assault on a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child as a pattern of abuse.
At that time, his sentence was to be served concurrently, but in 2013 the Colorado Department of Corrections asked Mesa County District Judge Richard Gurley to review his sentence, arguing that under the Colorado Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act, his two felony convictions should be run consecutively.
Gurley agreed, increasing his sentence from 29 years to life to 46 years to life, but still with the possibility of parole and lifetime registration on the state’s sexual offender list.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court, which had previously upheld Wiseman’s original conviction and sentence, unanimously affirmed that consecutive terms are mandated by law.
“The aggregate sentence imposed on remand is, admittedly, harsh,” Judge John Daniel Dailey wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Dennis Graham.
“But it was grounded in the circumstances of the crimes, whether the crimes were part of a pattern of conduct, the impact of the crimes and Wiseman’s pattern of conduct on the victim and her family, and, inferentially at least, the need to protect the public from the risk posed by him,” Dailey added. “These are matters that the court can consider, and that can support a lengthy sentence.”
Wiseman’s court-appointed attorneys also tried to argue that the state’s sex offender act is unconstitutional, in part, because in order for him to qualify for parole he would have to successfully complete sex offender treatment.
His attorney argue that he cannot successfully complete that treatment because the act also requires Wiseman to take responsibility for his crimes, something he has not done, the court wrote in the ruling.
“These requirements, he says, penalizes him for exercising his constitutional rights: (1) his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent while sentencing proceedings were ongoing, and (2) his First Amendment right of freedom of expression to affirmatively maintain his innocence,” Dailey wrote.
“Nowhere in his opening brief does Wiseman cite to the statutory or regulatory provisions setting forth these requirements,” Dailey added. “Even if that provision encompasses a requirement of successfully completing sex offender treatment in order to be eligible for parole, it says nothing about whether an individual must admit sexual misconduct in order to successfully complete sex offender treatment.”