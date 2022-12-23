A Colorado State Patrol trooper in the department’s smuggling, trafficking and interdiction unit in Fruita, which has been under scrutiny lately, saw one of his probable causes in a drug stop upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday.
That trooper, Christian Bollen, had been the subject of two recent Colorado Supreme Court cases that upheld a lower court’s decision to toss out drug charges on grounds that Bollen’s reasons for pulling over those vehicles was faulty, leading to all evidence being suppressed in those cases.
In this new case, however, a three-judge panel of the appeals court unanimously ruled that Bollen’s probable cause in pulling over a vehicle was justified.
At trial, Bollen testified that he had observed a vehicle with out-of-state license plates driven by David Torres-Vazquez briefly cross the center line while driving at a slow rate of speed, about 16 mph under the posted speed limit.
“The trial court found that this was ‘a classic case of a pretexual stop,’ and there was no evidence that any person or property was endangered by Torres-Vazquez’s driving or that his driving was unsafe ‘in any meaningful sense,’ ” Chief Judge Gilbert Roman wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Janice Davidson and JoAnn Vogt.
“Nonetheless, the court found that Trooper Bollen had reasonable suspicion to stop Torres-Vazquez for a violation ... because the trooper’s subjective basis for the stop was irrelevant, and ‘for a fraction of a second, the defendant’s car was not driven as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane,’ ” Roman added. “We conclude that the record supports the trials court’s findings.”
Prosecutors ended up dismissing the lane change charge against him, but the jury convicted him of drug possession. Torres-Vazquez is serving his 15-year sentence at the Bent County Correctional Facility.
Bollen was somewhat entangled in an internal investigation by high-ranking CSP officials, one that primarily centered on his supervisor, Sgt. Aaron Laing, for altering official reports, an investigation that led to Laing’s dismissal. The two worked in the patrol’s smuggling, trafficking and interdiction unit in Fruita.
It was one of Bollen’s traffic stops that prompted the investigation, which involved Laing’s removal in a report of a reference to an undercover Homeland Security car involved in the stop.
A report provided to The Daily Sentinel earlier this month said that Laing altered a report, authored by Trooper Jeff Vrbas, to hide the undercover Homeland Security car’s involvement in a traffic stop that Bollen conducted.
That report also said that Bollen neglected to tell the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that the stop was initiated with the aid of the undercover car, telling CBI investigators he didn’t think it matters.
The omission of the Homeland Security agents raised concerns that the Homeland Security involvement could have been seen as manufactured probable cause to initiate the traffic stop. CSP Chief Matthew Packard has denied this was the case, as has Bollen.
All of this has resulted in a number of drug cases being dismissed.
Staff writer Sam Klomhaus contributed to this report.