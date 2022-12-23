David Torres-Vazquez

David Torres-Vazquez, who was arrested by Colorado State Patrol trooper Christian Bollen, is seen in a police photo.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper in the department’s smuggling, trafficking and interdiction unit in Fruita, which has been under scrutiny lately, saw one of his probable causes in a drug stop upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday.

That trooper, Christian Bollen, had been the subject of two recent Colorado Supreme Court cases that upheld a lower court’s decision to toss out drug charges on grounds that Bollen’s reasons for pulling over those vehicles was faulty, leading to all evidence being suppressed in those cases.