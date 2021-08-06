Colorado prosecutors can charge people with misdemeanor mail ballot offenses and felony forgery at the same time, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday.
In a voter fraud case involving a former Colorado Republican Party chairman and conservative radio host, a three-judge panel set precedent in ruling that prosecutors were not wrong to charge Steven Curtis with violating laws outside of the state’s mail ballot statute for voting twice in the same election.
In Curtis’ appeal, filed by the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, he tried to argue that when the Colorado Legislature created the mail ballot offense statute, it intended to limit what else prosecutors could charge in such vote fraud cases.
A three-judge panel of the court unanimously ruled that the mail ballot law does not supplant the state’s general forgery statute, nor is his felony conviction for forgery an extension of the misdemeanor ballot conviction, and therefore not a felony as Curtis’ attorneys tried to argue.
Curtis, 61, was sentenced to four years probation and 300 hours of community service in 2018 for voting twice in the 2016 general election.
That happened when Curtis filled out, signed and mailed his former wife’s mail-in ballot after doing his own, forging his wife’s signature in the process. Prosecutors became aware of that when his former wife, Kelly Curtis, who had moved to South Carolina a year earlier, contacted the Weld County Clerk’s Office to get her mail-in ballot, and was told that she had already voted.
DNA evidence showed that Curtis had sealed the ballot return envelope, and handwriting samples showed he filled out the return address and signed his ex-wife’s name, the ruling said.
During trial, Steven Curtis argued that his chronic diabetes resulted in a blood-sugar blackout, so he didn’t know what he was doing. That argument didn’t hold up in court, nor with the court of appeals. Curtis chaired the GOP party in the late 1990s.
“In closing argument, the prosecutor argued Curtis ‘knew exactly what he was doing’ and that ‘when he realized how provable the crimes were, he grabbed on to the only thing that he could and he has been trying to sell that story ever since,’” Judge Stephanie Dunn wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Neeti Pawar.
“Curtis didn’t object at trial, yet he now argues that the prosecutor improperly denigrated his defense theory by using the word ‘story’ when discussing his account of what happened,” Dunn wrote. “It’s proper for a prosecutor to argue — based on reasonable evidentiary inferences — why the jury should or shouldn’t believe a witness.”