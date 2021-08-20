It may come down to the courts to decide who has the legal authority to name a temporary designated election official in Mesa County, the Board of Commissioners or the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
That legal question has put both elected agencies at an impasse as a result of Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s declaration Tuesday that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is unfit to serve because of her alleged involvement in an election security breach. Currently, Griswold’s office, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and the FBI are investigating the matter, which could lead to criminal charges.
Griswold named county Treasurer Sheila Reiner to temporarily oversee those election duties because of her years of experience running the county’s elections before Peters was elected in 2018.
But instead of going along with that appointment, the commissioners, on advice from newly minted County Attorney Todd Starr, passed a resolution hiring former Secretary of State Wayne Williams.
Griswold’s office is arguing that the secretary of state, as the state’s chief election official, has sole authority to make such appointments under these circumstances, saying her office is the designated chief state election official under the Colorado Constitution.
In her Tuesday order appointing Reiner, Griswold’s office cited three state statutes that it says governs the legal issue. Those laws primarily deal with the powers of a secretary of state, specifically the authority to employ the personnel “deemed necessary” to carry out an election.
Starr, however, is saying three other state statutes are controlling, and they deal with giving the local “governing body,” in this case the commissioners, the authority to name a new election official in times of recalls or vacancies.
Starr is arguing that the moment Griswold declared Peters unfit, her authority ended, and a vacancy was created.
Williams, who now is in private law practice specializing in elections issues, admitted that the laws are vague on this particular question, but sides with the local control aspect of it.
“It’s not just statute, but the Constitution says, if there’s a vacancy the commissioners appoint,” Williams said. “Every statute that addresses who appoints in the case of an absence, whether it’s incapacity because of a recall or a total vacancy, says the commissioners appoint. Is there an argument that the secretary has in respect to supervision? Sure, but I don’t think that the court reads (the statute) so broadly ... that there is no more local control.”
Williams said the law is set up that way to prevent a secretary of state from removing a county clerk at whim, although that also could be true of a county commission.
However, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler in 2012 did something similar to Griswold’s order.
There, Gessler, a Republican who served as secretary of state from 2011 to 2015 just before Williams was elected to the job, appointed his own designated election official in Teller County after similarly declaring its clerk and recorder unfit to oversee elections.
Gessler even cited the same laws that Griswold does. The legal question about who has that authority didn’t arise in that case because the then Teller County Board of Commissioners agreed with Gessler’s choice, former San Miguel County Clerk Peggy Nerlin.
Though the Teller commission never formally approved a resolution naming her the designated election official, it did approve paying her as an independent contractor for that job, a normal procedure when such things happen.
Former Secretary of State Bernie Buescher, who served in that job before Gessler, also did something similar in Saguache County in 2011. But in that case, the then clerk Melinda Myers, who was later recalled from office, admitted that she was incapable of running that county’s elections and officially resigned as the election official, though not as clerk.
Because of that “vacancy,” the Saguache County Board of Commissioners selected a temporary replacement, then county Treasurer Connie Trujillo.
While Peters’ whereabouts are unknown, she hasn’t resigned either as county clerk or the designated election official.