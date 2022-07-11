Covenant Presbyterian Church, 237 32 Road, recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary with the dedication of a new exterior cross in memory of Hal and Peggy Morse and John LaMar, as well as a 36-page book about the history of the church.
Other activities included a picnic on the grounds and open mic for individuals to share fond memories.
On May 27, 1980, individuals gathered with the intent of organizing a congregation under the leadership of Pastor Austin Patty. The group gathered in downtown Clifton.
According to current pastor Chuck Jerome, on May 10, 1982, a few days after Exxon shut down its oil shale project, the 60 charter members presented their plans to the Presbytery to purchase land and have a church built in Grand Junction.
“They had the faith and dedication to follow through with the plans in spite of the dire circumstance of the economy at that time,” Jerome said.
The members met in downtown Clifton until the building was completed and dedicated on Easter Sunday in 1983.
Of the 60 charter members, seven are still active members today.
They are Pat Carney Crooks, Connie and Lowell Clark, Ruby Leonard McCall, Kelly Reynolds Faverman, Toni Reynolds and Sheila Reynolds.
Patty continued to serve the congregation until 1984. From 1984 to 1989, several pastors led the congregation. Jerome said some of the leaders during that time were retired ministers.
In October 1989, its current pastor took the helm.
“It continues to be my honor and pleasure to serve as Covenant’s pastor since I was installed over 32 years ago,” Jerome said. “Covenant has been a church blessed with many truly amazing miracles, and being associated with Covenant has caused my own faith to grow a great deal.”
An addition to the church was provided when the late Executive Presbyter Al Ruth offered to move a house the Presbytery owned to the parking lot of the Grand Junction Assembly.
This home helped facilitate Sunday School quarters, as well as meeting places for various organizations.
Jerome said the church has approximately 100 members and has helped countless people in the community throughout the years.
“The miracles of the past 40-plus years give a strong sense of faith-inspired confidence in the future of this vibrant and loving congregation,” Jerome said.