HEALTH DEPARTMENT TAKING PPE DONATIONS
In response to numerous requests from health care facilities in the Grand Valley for personal protection equipment, the Mesa County Department of Public Health is coordinating a donation drive for such things.
Starting today, area residents can donate such unused items as N95 masks, surgical/procedure masks, latex-free examination gloves, bleach, disinfectant wipes, disinfectants and sanitizers, and hand sanitizers that contain 60% or higher isopropyl alcohol.
Items can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mesa County Central Services building, 200 S. Spruce St.
GOVERNOR ASKS GROCERY STORES TO PROTECT WORKERS
In a letter to the presidents of Albertsons Co., which owns Safeway, and The Kroger Co., which owns King Soopers and City Market, Gov. Jared Polis is asking them to abide by new state protocols for dealing with customers and employees.
In the letter, sent on Tuesday, Polis asked the companies to supply gloves, masks, face screens and other personal protective equipment to as many of their employees as possible.
Polis also suggests they consider expanding their grocery delivery services, prioritizing it for those most at risk of contracting the virus.
The governor also asked the companies to provide designated shopping times for higher-risk customers, and establish in-store rules to promote social distancing.
FIRST DELTA COUNTY CASE
The city of Delta has escalated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to Tier 4 starting today.
This follows the first positive COVID-19 case that was announced by the Delta County Health Department on Tuesday morning.
The individual is a female in her 30s who was in close contact with someone who tested positive from another county in Colorado, a news release said.
Delta announced a number of closures and adjustments that will remain in place until April 11.
All Delta city buildings will be closed to public access. Essential city services including water, sewer, trash and law enforcement will continue.
City Council will meet virtually as scheduled with meetings open to the public via live streaming. Email jolene@cityofdelta.net for log-in information.
The Delta Police Department will continue to have officers working 24/7 responding to calls with an altered response structure.
City parks remain open, but all public restrooms, shelters and equipment are closed for the duration of the emergency period. Maintenance staff will be working, but are not expected to interact with the public during this time.
The City Clerk’s office will be continuing to work and will be available electronically.
Municipal court staff will be available electronically and will continue to carry out court -related services at the direction of the municipal judge.
Bill Heddles Recreation Center is closed. Devil’s Thumb Golf Course is open but no walk-ins are allowed, tee times only.
MESA COUNTY LANDFILL ADJUSTS HOURS
Starting today, the Mesa County Solid Waste Management Campus will make numerous changes.
Those changes include reduced hours at the campus’s Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, and its Organic Materials Composting Facility. At the same time, its Reuse Program will be suspended until further notice.
While the landfill and transfer stations will remain open to the public, the county recommends that residents limit their visits and use commercial waste haulers whenever possible.
For more details about landfill operations, go to www.mesacounty.us/swm/landfill/.
MESA COUNTY PARKS CLOSE
Following the recommendations from Mesa County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mesa County Facilities and Parks closed its recreational facilities for the next 30 days on Tuesday, March 24.
Facilities closed in Mesa County: Long Family Memorial Park Pavilions, Long Family Memorial Park Grand Mesa restroom facility, Lions Park Pavilions, Lions Park seasonal restrooms. The Mt. Garfield restroom at Long Family Memorial Park will remain open.
Parks closed in Mesa County: all Mesa County parks and fields to any sports, play practice or groups, Long Family Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Lion Park, Lynwood Park, Village Nine Park, Kimwood Park and Rocky Mountain Elementary School Park.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation will issue refunds of pavilion rentals for Long Family Memorial Park.