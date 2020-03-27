MESA COUNTY NOW AT 9 COVID-19 CASES
Mesa County is up to nine positive COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the county health department.
This is an uptick of three cases from the day before, according to the Mesa County Health Department's daily update. This time last week the county only had one case.
Neighboring Montrose County is up to six positive cases while Delta County has one and Garfield County is up to 16.
According to the health department's weekly update, approximately 275 tests have been administered thus far.
NO DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE OUT
Both the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department released statements that no documents are required to go to work or do essential travel under state’s stay-at-home order.
The statement says employers are not required to to issue documents to employees.
Also, Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Fruita Police Department and Palisade Police Department will not stop motorists driving in the community specifically in regards to the stay-at-home order.
MONTROSE FARMERS MARKET OPENS
Under guidelines recommended by Colorado Farmers Market Association, the CDC and others, the Montrose Farmers Market will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, in Centennial Plaza in Montrose.
Farmers markets were recently deemed a Critical Retail Infrastructure by the Department of Agriculture and the governor. As a result, vendor booths will spread out for the next several weeks to facilitate recommended social distancing. The Winter Market operates every other week through the winter and is moving outdoors for the rest of the winter season. Approximately 10–15 vendors participate during the winter months and products vary each week.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines, only meat and produce will be available.
The Montrose Farmers Market accepts SNAP (food stamps) and offers Double Up Food Bucks to SNAP recipients for use in purchasing fruit and vegetables. Market patrons are asked to practice social distancing.
Patrons are asked to shop only and not linger to socialize. Use hand sanitizer or the hand washing station when entering and leaving the market. Shoppers are asked to limit the use of cash and provide exact change if possible. Checks and credit cards are preferred. No samples will be available. Do not touch items. Vendors will select and package items you “point” to. If you touch it, you buy it.
Go to MontroseFarmersMarket.weebly.com or the market’s Facebook page for information.
ONLINE RESOURCES
Under the Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, essential businesses remain open including restaurants for take-out, curb side, drive through and delivery.
Go to gjsentinel.com for a list of restaurants that are still open and providing these services.
Click on the “Support Local Restaurants” banner near the top of the home page.
The Sentinel also has a list of area religious services that are being streamed remotely online.
The list can be found at gjsentinel.com and clicking on the “COVID-19” tab at the top right go the home page.
The Sentinel is also compiling a list of fitness outlets that are also proving internet classes of some kind.
Email covid@gjsentinel.com to be added to that list. That email is also for people who want to make changes or additions to the restaurant and religious service lists.
CITY CHANGES FEE STRUCTURE TEMPORARILY
Grand Junction has changed how much it is charging for certain fees as part of the city's economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the 2020 delinquent notice fee of $5 was adjusted to $0 and those that enroll in the water, sewer and waste credit card auto-pay may receive a $15 credit on their next utility bill.
The temporary change is meant to provide relief to local businesses and residents negatively impacted by the pandemic, according to the press release from Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton's office.
Businesses and residents may also choose to defer your utilities bill for up to two months.