CITY TO HOLD DAILY BRIEFINGS
In order to keep residents informed and updated on the city’s response to COVID-19, city staff will be hosting a daily media briefing every weekday at 11 a.m. It will streaming the video to Facebook Live so that residents can watch the briefing from home.
It has also published a video from Mayor Rick Taggart about the city’s commitment to continue providing necessary services, while protecting public health during the outbreak.
FREE PARKING DOWNTOWN
The city has announced that it will begin to offer free parking in the downtown area. It will still enforce ordinances protecting handicapped spaces, fire lanes, and loading zones.
Downtown Grand Junction will also identify additional spaces as “pick-up” zones for patrons. Generally, for each block on Main Street — north and south sides of the street — the east end of the street will be designated as pick-up spots.
CITY SERVICES UPDATE
All city-related community events have been cancelled, including Parks and Recreation programming and shelter reservations until May 15.
Handwashing stations have been installed at the corner of Fifth and Main streets and in Whitman Park.
Planning, permitting and inspection services will continue to be provided to the community.
BUS SERVICE REDUCED
DASH bus service will now run one bus operating per hour.
The Regional Transportation Planning Office, which manages the DASH service, will review ridership numbers after this weekend and may further reduce service.
Those with questions can contact the RTPO office directly at (970) 255-7188.
HUMAN SERVICES HOTLINES REMAIN OPEN
The Mesa County Department of Human Services announced that all hotline phone numbers to report abuse or neglect for Child Welfare and Adult Protection remain open and staffed to take phone calls 24 hours a day.
For our Single Entry Point clients, the phone number for Long Term Care, Home and Community Based Services, Home Care Allowance and Nursing Facility is open and taking phone calls.
The hotline phone number for child abuse or neglect is 970-242-1211. The hotline for Adult Protection is 970-248-2888, option 2. The Single Entry Point hotline number is 970-248-2888, option 1.
CITY MARKET ADDING SENIOR, AT-RISK HOURS
City Market grocery stores are dedicating the first hour of operation on Monday, Wednesday and Friday — 7 to 8 a.m. — to seniors and other at-risk individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.The dedicated hour starts today.
“City Market wants to provide our at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping times,” a press release from City Market stated. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community.”
SCHOOL BOARD APPLICATION PERIOD EXTENDED
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, applications for the vacant D51 School Board seat are now being accepted through 4 p.m. Monday, April 20. Applications should include a resume and cover letter, as well as a copy of a driver’s license for verification. Applications can be sent to Bridget Story at bridget.story@d51schools.org.