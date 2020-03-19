Statewide relief fund announced
Gov. Jared Polis announced the launch of a central relief fund where Coloradans can donate money or volunteer their time to help address the current public health crisis.
That fund, called Help Colorado Now, has already raised about $3 million. That and other money collected is to be used to support the needs of communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in both response and recovery.
Organizations that are aiding the response will be able to apply for grants starting next week. The money is to be for such things as medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support and behavioral health services.
To donate or volunteer, go to www.HelpColoradoNow.org.
Mile High United Way is the Fiscal Sponsor: https://secure.donationpay.org/milehighunit edway/colorado-covid-relief-fund.php
Checks can be mailed to:
Mile High United Way, PO Box 5547, Denver,
CO 80217-9425; please write COVID in memo line.
School closings in Colorado
Gov. Polis on Wednesday ordered the closing of all schools until at least April 17.
Conducting city business
Customer service windows at Grand Junction City Hall remain open. Residents are encouraged to conduct business by phone, online, or at a drop box locations at City Market, Safeway, the Fifth Street Alpine Bank and the south side of City Hall. Utility bills can be paid by phone by calling 970-255-2323.
Residents and businesses who need to contact a city office are encouraged to do so online or over the phone, where applicable.
The utilities department will not be issuing shutoff notices for the time being. Customers can contact the department for a payment plan if needed.
Free downtown parking offered
Parking will be free in downtown Grand Junction until further notice.
There will also be food pick-up zones set up for visitors ordering takeout. These 15-minute designated parking spots are on Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets off Main Street.
Spectrum is offering 60 days free wifi for School District 51 students/families who require it for online schooling.
The Grand Junction Visitors Center is closed indefinitely.
Municipal court is postponed till further notice.
We’re your information resource
The Daily Sentinel will be your resource for information and impacts about COVID-19.
The Sentinel will compile a list of impacts, decisions and adjustments from business closures to businesses that are open or have modified hours, energy provider modifications, customer impacts within government entities, day-care facility changes, etc.
We also want to list all volunteer opportunities, so organizations should let us know, and we will list that information.
The Sentinel will also continue to update our restaurant guide on what’s open, and what’s being offered.
It’s at gjsentinel.com and will also appear in Friday’s print edition.
This list is not for businesses to advertise products and services; instead this list is a resource for people looking for help and information.