Mesa County recorded its second positive case of COVID-19 Saturday, a week after the first case was documented.
The positive test was for a man in his 60s, the Mesa County Health Department announced in a press release. The man is a contact of the first person, a man in his 30s, who tested positive in Mesa County last week.
In an update Friday, the health department estimated that 160 tests have been administered in Mesa County so far, a number that's updated weekly. Of those, the department had received from the state public health lab 28 negative tests as of Friday.
As a whole, 4,550 tests have been conducted in Colorado with 475 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's 4 p.m. Saturday update. That tally represented an uptick of more than 100 from the day prior. Forty-nine of those cases yielded a hospitalization, according to state numbers, and Colorado has attributed five deaths to COVID-19 so far.
Garfield County registered its first positive test on the same day as Mesa County, March 14, but has since recorded six additional cases. Montrose County recorded its first positive case on Friday while Delta County has no cases.
FROM THE GOVENOR
During a Friday press conference , Gov. Jared Polis made a statement allowing takeout and delivery sales of sealed alcohol from restaurants and bars; details on implementation are pending. He also announced an emergency economic advisory council to guide Colorado’s post-Coronavirus recovery.
INFORMATION
Get the most up-to-date and accurate information at:
• Mesa County Public Health (health.mesacounty.us/COVID19)
• CO HELP 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911
WHAT IS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS?
A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include; fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The incubation period ranges from 2-14 days. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person; between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Source: All information in this update provided by Mesa County Public Health