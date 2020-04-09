Mesa County reached 32 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to Mesa County Public Health data.
That makes 11 new cases since Monday. The number of hospitalizations to date jumped from three to five in the latest report.
Also on Wednesday, neighboring Delta County reported its first fatal case related to the coronavirus. In a release, Delta County officials said the deceased was a person in their 70s.
Delta County’s total case number, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Wednesday numbers, stand at five. Montrose County has 39 cases, Garfield County has 49 and Rio Blanco County remains at one case.
The state number of positive cases are up to 5,655. Hospitalizations are at 1,162 and there have been 193 deaths associated with coronavirus.
JUNE LAVENDER FESTIVAL CANCELED
The Lavender Association of Colorado has announced a cancellation of its tenth annual Colorado Lavender Festival, that had been scheduled for June 26–28, in Palisade.
It was the decision of the board to cancel now so that visitors and vendors wanting to attend the festival can make other plans.
Updates and information will be posted at coloradolavender.org.