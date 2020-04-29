Lower Valley Fire Protection District had its ambulances and fire trucks disinfected and made spotless free-of-charge this week by a cleaning service looking to help out first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People look at us as first responders, but they (Servpro of Grand Junction) are the unsung heroes in the community as essential as we are,” Frank Cavaliere said.
He said he tipped his hats to businesses like Servpro that give up their time, energy and resources to help those that are protecting the public.
At Lower Valley, Cavaliere said around 15 vehicles were thoroughly cleaned, which included ambulances, firetrucks, brush trucks and even personal vehicles.
Heavy-duty disinfectants were used to spray down all of the inventory and Servpro personnel were out there cleaning for most of the day.
On Tuesday, they were over at Clifton Fire disinfecting their vehicles.
Servpro owner Chafika Landers said they spend around 20 minutes per vehicle if it’s something like a police car, but for firetrucks the cleaning takes around 35 minutes.
She said the company has cleaned first responder vehicles in Aspen and in Summit, Eagle and Mesa counties.
“We have experience with cleanup and wanted to give back,” she said.
She added that if any of the departments get a positive case, they will go out there again for a cleaning.
PARACHUTE TO SEND AID TO SMALL BUSINESSES
The town of Parachute has allocated $100,000 to help small businesses cope with COVID-19 impacts.
The town said in a news release that its Business Interim Relief Program is open to businesses in Parachute and Battlement Mesa with 12 or fewer employees. Up to $2,000 per business will be provided to cover overhead expenses such as rent, mortgage and utilities. Once an application is approved, the town will work with the business to pay overhead bills directly.
The grant funding is less restrictive than federal relief funds, the town of Parachute said in a news release. Applications are available at www.colorado.gov/parachutecolorado.
MESA COUNTY DISTRICT 51 SETS PLAN FOR GRADUATION
In an email sent to all District 51 families on Tuesday, the school district’s plan for graduation was laid out. Ceremonies will be held in early July at Stocker Stadium for Mesa County high school seniors.
Ceremonies are set for July 10, 11 and 13. According to the district, the ceremonies will be done one of two ways to ensure social distancing and other health recommendations are followed:
1) Students, staff, and the Board of Education will hold the ceremony with no audience or guests.
2) A more traditional ceremony with a limited number of guests.
The limit suggested was two guests per graduate.
“No later than June 22, option 1 or 2 will be determined and announced by the district,” the email states.